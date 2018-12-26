The 10 Most-Read Stories of the Persecuted Church

Indonesian churches are blasted by a family of suicide bombers, North Korea frees American Christians, and Leah Sharibu inspires Nigerian believers.
Here are Christianity Today's most-read stories about the persecuted church in 2018.
- Bulgaria Revises Proposed Restrictions on Church ActivityUpdate: After considering laws to halt training, foreign funding, and missionary outreach, the European nation eases its approach.
- Indonesian Churches Blasted by Family of Suicide BombersChristians outraged at “heinous and gory” terrorist attacks that killed and injured dozens of worshipers Sunday morning.
- North Korea Frees American ChristiansPresident Trump announced that the three prisoners have been released prior to his historic meeting with Kim Jong-un.
- Leah Sharibu Inspires Nigeria’s Christians, Faces Execution by Boko HaramBeleaguered believers rally behind Dapchi schoolgirl’s example of keeping the faith under pressure.
- China Mulls Major Restrictions on Online MinistriesForeigners would be prohibited from providing “religious information” to mainland Chinese via the internet, according to draft rules.
- Turkey Wants to Keep American Pastor Behind Bars for LifeAmerican officials and supporters say Andrew Brunson has been “unjustly imprisoned” under false charges.
- Nigerian Mass Becomes a Massacre: Herdsmen Kill 18 Worshipers, Adding to Hundreds of Victims‘Vile, evil, and satanic’ attacks by Fulani now outnumber Boko Haram, one of the world's deadliest terror groups.
- Pakistan Frees Asia Bibi from Blasphemy Death SentenceJailed Christian mother acquitted by Supreme Court after eight years. Violent protests erupt in major cities.
- China Bans Zion, Beijing’s Biggest House ChurchShut down after Sunday services, influential congregation had refused orders to install government surveillance cameras.
- Bolivia Makes Evangelism a CrimeEvangelicals ‘deeply worried’ about socialist government’s changes to penal code.
