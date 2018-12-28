Billy Graham, Eugene Peterson, and Other Evangelicals Lost This Year

Remembering Aretha Franklin, the founder of Awana, and the scholar who made missions cross-cultural.
A collection of CT obituaries and tributes in 2018, listed in chronological order.
- Died: ‘Mr. Awana’ Arthur RorheimThe 99-year-old proved the power of kids ministry and got millions going to church on weeknights.
- Died: George Lindbeck, Father of Postliberal TheologyNature of Doctrine author was a “missionary to postmodernity.”
- Died: Chuck Murphy, Visionary Who Gave Conservative Anglicans a New HomeFounder of Anglican Mission in the Americas partnered with Rwanda to create US alternative to The Episcopal Church.
- How ‘Oh Happy Day’ Gave Gospel a New BeatA tribute to the legendary composer, singer, and pianist Edwin Hawkins.
- Died: James W. Sire, Editor Who Brought Us Francis Schaeffer and Os Guinness‘The Universe Next Door’ author used worldview as a tool for evangelical apologetics.
- Evangelist Billy Graham Has Died'America's pastor' shaped modern evangelicalism.
- Remembering Bob Buford, the Christian Leader’s LeaderRick Warren, Matt Chandler, and other Christian leaders share how the innovative Leadership Network founder influenced their ministries.
- Died: David Hesselgrave, Scholar Who Made Missions Cross-CulturalThe Evangelical Missiological Society founder changed how we think of contextualizing the gospel.
- Died: Sam Moore, Who Made Thomas Nelson a Top Christian PublisherFormer CEO spent decades building up company’s offerings of Bibles and bestsellers.
- Aretha Franklin’s One FaithAs her father once said, Aretha was still a gospel singer.
- Died: James Earl Massey, the Church of God’s ‘Prince of Preachers’The influential leader kept teaching—and learning—homiletics over his 70-year career.
- Died: Focus on the Family’s H. B. London, Who Inspired Pastor AppreciationThe popular “Pastor to Pastors” host passed away at 81 due to cancer.
- Eugene Peterson Has Completed His Long ObedienceFamily says Message author joyfully looked toward heaven as he neared death, saying, “Let’s go.”
- He Gave Christian Researchers $100 Million. Now His Legacy Lives on Through Their Work.Longtime Lilly Endowment executive Robert Wood Lynn died this month at 93.
- Kurt Kaiser Passes Away, But His Music Will Pass It OnFrom Word Music to Baylor University, Christian composer leaves a legacy of hundreds of songs.
