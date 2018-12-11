Chance the Rapper Shares a ‘Private Prayer’ from His Bible Reading Break

After years of referencing his Christian faith on social media and in his Grammy-winning hip hop albums, Chance the Rapper has set out on a sabbatical to study and meditate on God’s Word.

He shared a glimpse of his morning devotions—a page from Scottish theologian John Baillie’s A Diary of Private Prayer—with 9.2 million followers on Instagram on Monday.

The 25-year-old rapper posted a picture of the second day of the devotional, a prayer entitled “Continued Dependence Upon You” [full text below].

A Diary of Private Prayer reflects the personal religious practices developed by Baillie—a longtime seminary professor and church leader in Edinburgh in the mid-20th century. He and his brother Donald were considered among the greatest meditating theologians of their day. The book has sold more than a million copies in 20 languages since it was released in 1937.

Chance’s venture into Baillie’s best-known work comes a few days after the musician told fans he’d be traveling out of the country on his “first sabbatical” and would be dedicating the time away to studying Scripture.

“I’m going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with. I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible,” he stated.

“We all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn’t like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to it.”

Chance said he hopes to read five or more books of the Bible during the sabbatical (and also finally quit smoking).

The announcement accompanied a clip of him and his nephew, who was partly his inspiration for the time of study. “He’s the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated,” Chance wrote. He also posted a picture of his 3-year-old daughter Kensli walking toward a church with a caption from Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way she should go….”

Even before this trip, the popular rapper had not been shy about his faith. His 2016 album Coloring Book—which CT reviewed as being “all about the love of God”— featured gospel artists like Kirk Franklin and lines from Chris Tomlin’s “How Great is Our God.”

Earlier this year, Chance self-identified as a Christian rapper, spouting the lyrics, “Watch how I move, different chapters, decisions, missions, visit pastors … Everybody finally can say it out loud; your favorite rapper’s a Christian rapper, and I got faith and my faith in my soul.”

Christian fans have largely embraced his references to God in his music—as well as the millions donated to schools and services in his hometown. But some remain concerned about Chance’s Christian walk and whether the content of his music should adjust as he grows in Christ. (Even his sabbatical announcement included a profanity.)

“For the last few years, we’ve covered Chance the Rapper with bated breath,” wrote the Christian hip hop news site Rapzilla. “We’ve seen him toe the line between making impactful gospel-infused rap, and then follow up with sexual/drug laden raps. It’s frustrating to watch, but at the same time a bit endearing in the sense that Chance is ALWAYS proclaiming his love for Christ, but like many of us, falls short.”

The site shared the news of his recent sabbatical, asking readers, “Pray that he comes back renewed and closer to God. Pray that he is operating correctly in his calling and that he continues to use his platform for good.”

Chance is armed with an acclaimed devotional guide for his sabbatical; CT Pastors listed A Diary of Private Prayer among its top books on deep prayer in 1998. Publisher Simon and Schuster describes it as a collection of personal prayers “for people who are seeking a better understanding of God and themselves.”

Each day’s meditation combines praise on God’s goodness with personal and social concerns. The morning prayer Chance posted Monday reads in full: