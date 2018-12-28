CT’s 2018 Cover Stories, Ranked

Here are the Top 10 features that readers read most.
Yes, we only publish 10 cover stories per year. But we’re proud of all of them!
Here are CT’s 2018 print features, ranked in order of which ones our online readers read most.
- Fleming Rutledge: John the Baptist Points to the Real Hope of AdventWe’re not awaiting a helpless baby, but a righteous and powerful judge.
- Cover Story: Fixing Our Privacy SettingsWhy Christians should worry less about protecting their information and think more about giving it away.
- Cover Story: Lord of the NightIn God there is no darkness, but in the darkness of the South Pole I found God everywhere.
- Cover Story: Out of the FloodThree teens survived a rising river at a Bible camp in Comfort, Texas. Would their faith?
- America’s Surrogacy Bump: Is Fertility a Blessing to Be Shared?Pro-life carriers and Christian bioethicists navigate the patchy landscape for assisted reproduction.
- No Cheeks Left to Turn: The Double Persecution of Africa’s Largest ChurchWeary of attacks by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen, Christians in Nigeria ask how long they’re supposed to “count it all joy.”
- Cover Story: Mending Men’s MinistryHow to disciple in an era of male floundering.
- The Ministry of the DisabledHow Christians with intellectual disabilities are serving churches (not just being served by them).
- Cover Story: God of the Second ShiftThe theology of work conversation is thriving. Why are most workers missing from it?
- How a Humble Evangelist Changed Christianity As We Know ItChurches were divided. Believers eschewed cultural influence. Liberal modernism was on the move. Then God made Billy Graham.
