The Stories Christianity Today Editors Hope You Didn't Miss

How history's revivals teach us to prayer, when Jesus showed up in the anatomy lab, and what really happens when you disciple a murderer.
Twenty pieces from 2018 that Christianity Today’s editors hope you didn’t miss.
- How History’s Revivals Teach Us to PrayThe case for communing with God in a daring and agonizing way.
- The Anti-Racism Activist That History ForgotIn the Jim Crow era, an African-American newspaper owner made a biblical case against racism.
- What Evangelicals Can Learn from George LindbeckHere's why one of the leaders of postliberalism believed conservative Protestants would carry the torch.
- Jesus Showed Up in My Anatomy LabWhat dissecting bodies taught me about the passion story and life after death.
- Why Zika, and Other Viruses, Don’t Disprove God’s GoodnessA microbiologist reflects on the problem of evil in human diseases.
- Creation Groans, but God Hears: Many Species Face ‘Thinning of Life’On World Wildlife Day, conservationists reflect on biblical ways of dealing with eco-anxiety.
- I Discipled a MurdererWhen people don't change, are our efforts in vain?
- When Pastors Are Sexual Abuse SurvivorsChildhood trauma can sabotage ministry in sinister ways.
- The Pastor's Currency Is InfluenceAre you spending it wisely?
- Why Public Intellectuals Need Their Ivory TowersTa-Nehisi Coates’s departure from 'The Atlantic' reflects a growing crisis: Our digital age inhibits reliable and enduring insight.
- How Poetry Might Change the Pro-Life DebateThe moral imagination of literature speaks volumes.
- How Christians Can Take the Lead with Paid Family LeaveA new report from the Center for Public Justice offers guiding principles for how church communities, policy makers, and employers can put pro-family beliefs into action.
- What Happens When You Love a RacistHe was a budding white nationalist leader. His friends thought he could be something different.
- The Origin Story of Martin Luther King Jr.How the civil-rights hero honed his preaching skills and prophetic vision at a Northern liberal seminary.
- Other than God and people, they’re the most mentioned living thing in the Bible.
- Love Thy Neighbor as Mister Rogers DidA new documentary shows how a gentle Presbyterian minister turned TV inside out.
- Dorothy Sayers Did Not Want to Be a ProphetNevertheless, the saucy British writer made the pious vociferously angry.
- America’s most progressive city—and the rest of our country—needs the voice of the local church now more than ever.
- Who Brought the Gospel to Korea? Koreans Did.The spread of the gospel is usually attributed to foreign missionaries, but the story is different on this Asian peninsula.
- Two Slave Brothers Birthed Africa’s Oldest State ChurchThe history of the Axum Empire and Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.
