The Top 20 Christianity Today Articles of 2018

What evangelicals are afraid of losing, if we really believe in “Reckless Love,” and why a survivor of Larry Nassar's abuse says there's more to the gospel than forgiveness.
Did you catch all of the most-read CT articles from 2018?
Here's a look back at what readers kept clicking this past year.
- What I Would Have Done DifferentlyBilly Graham's regrets, in his own words.
- The Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Dangerous to Follow JesusIf trends continue, North Korea will no longer be the world’s worst persecutor of Christians.
- Southern Baptist Leader Frank Page Resigns over ‘Morally Inappropriate Relationship’President and CEO of SBC Executive Committee confesses he “initially announced my retirement earlier today without a complete explanation.”
- Not the Stuff of Romance NovelsBilly and Ruth's marriage was one of calling. But true love came along.
- How a Humble Evangelist Changed Christianity As We Know ItChurches were divided. Believers eschewed cultural influence. Liberal modernism was on the move. Then God made Billy Graham.
- Inside the Nixon YearsChuck Colson tells the inside story of the most controversial relationship in Graham's life.
- Bethel Music and Bieber Sang It. But Do We Really Believe in ‘Reckless Love’?Worship experts weigh in on the theology beneath Cory Asbury’s chart-topping hit.
- At President Bush’s Funeral, Michael W. Smith Honors His ‘Friend Forever’The CCM pioneer used to talk faith with George H. W. Bush and Billy Graham. This year, he performed at both of their memorial services.
- Christian, What Do You Believe? Probably a Heresy About Jesus, Says SurveyThird study of the state of American theology, examining 34 beliefs, released by Ligonier Ministries and LifeWay Research.
- Paige Patterson Fired by Southwestern, Stripped of Retirement BenefitsUPDATE: Board chair shares details over Patterson’s firing.
- Rick Warren: What I Learned from BillyFocus. Integrity. And a God-directed heart.
- Jackie Hill Perry: I Loved My Girlfriend—but God Loved Me MoreHow an epiphany about the wages of my sin opened the door for his cleansing light.
- Evangelist Billy Graham Has Died'America's pastor' shaped modern evangelicalism.
- What to Give Up for Lent 2018? Consider Twitter’s Top 100 Ideas(UPDATED) On the first VaLENTine's Day since WWII, it appears chocolate and alcohol will be absent from many dates.
- Moody Bible President and COO Both Resign, Provost RetiresBoard unanimously decides "it is time for a new season of leadership."
- Eugene Peterson Has Completed His Long ObedienceFamily says Message author joyfully looked toward heaven as he neared death, saying, “Let’s go.”
- The 6 Songs Billy Graham Picked for His Funeral(UPDATED) The evangelist planned his own ceremony. Experts analyze the music he chose.
- What Are Evangelicals Afraid of Losing?President Trump’s appeal to fear ignores that Christians seek first the Kingdom, not political favors.
- My Larry Nassar Testimony Went Viral. But There’s More to the Gospel Than Forgiveness.Former gymnast Rachael Denhollander spent years discovering God’s perspective on sexual abuse. Then her advocacy for survivors cost her her church.
- Bill Hybels Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Former Willow Creek LeadersJohn and Nancy Ortberg, others confront megachurch with its own #MeToo moment. “The charges against me are false,” says Hybels of former friends’ “collusion.”
