Advance biblical & journalistic truth. Support CT with your 2018 gift. Give Now »
Advance truth with your 2018 gift »

Trending:

Top Stories

The Top 20 Christianity Today Articles of 2018

What evangelicals are afraid of losing, if we really believe in “Reckless Love,” and why a survivor of Larry Nassar's abuse says there's more to the gospel than forgiveness.
CT Editors
December 27, 2018 7:00 AM
The Top 20 Christianity Today Articles of 2018

Did you catch all of the most-read CT articles from 2018?

Here's a look back at what readers kept clicking this past year.

Your daily news briefing from the editors of CT.
December
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags: None
Posted by:
CT Editors December 27, 2018

Read These Next

Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
close
Christianity Today
The Top 20 Christianity Today Articles of 2018