CT’s Top 20 News Stories of 2018

Tyndale sues the boy who didn't come back from heaven, Beth Church survives the Redding Carr Fire, and the Nobel Peace Prize goes to a Christian doctor who heals rape victims.
Here are the top religion news stories CT covered this past year, ranked in reverse order of which ones readers read most.
- 80% of Americans Believe in God. Pew Found Out What They Mean.Does God talk to you? Has God punished you? Here’s how denomination, gender, and political party relate to how we see the divine.
- Tyndale Sued by Boy Who Didn’t Come Back from HeavenSubject of retracted afterlife account demands damages for using his name.
- Paige Patterson Out After Southwestern Trustees VoteDecision follows Southern Baptist leader’s apology to women for past comments.
- US Missionary Killed by ‘World’s Most Isolated’ TribeJohn Allen Chau returned to the prohibited island even after being shot: “It's worth it to declare Jesus to these people.”
- Tim Keller, John Piper, and Andy Stanley Among the 12 ‘Most Effective’ PreachersBaylor’s seminary asked homiletics experts to pick the top English-speaking sermon givers of today’s generation.
- Bethel Church Survives Redding Carr Fire, But Still Faces HeatSocial media debate on intersection of disaster relief and theology echoes Osteen-Harvey episode.
- Max Lucado, Beth Moore, and Hundreds of Evangelicals Call for Immigration Reform … AgainA year after their letter opposing the refugee ban, the biggest names in the church are defending Dreamers, persecuted Christians, and more.
- J. D. Greear Elected Youngest Southern Baptist President in DecadesThe popular North Carolina megachurch pastor takes over amid significant membership declines and a public reckoning over abuse cases.
- #ChurchToo: Andy Savage Resigns from Megachurch over Past AbuseMemphis pastor who faced backlash after standing ovation: “Apologies are important, but more is required.”
- David Platt Is Ready to Leave the IMBAfter trying to both run a major missions agency and preach on Sundays, the local church won out.
- Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Christian Doctor Who Heals Rape VictimsCongolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege is on a crusade for women’s dignity.
- The Top 50 Countries Where It’s Most Dangerous to Follow JesusIf trends continue, North Korea will no longer be the world’s worst persecutor of Christians.
- Billy Graham Is in Heaven. His Funeral Guests Got a Glimpse of It.(UPDATED) A first-hand report from the evangelist’s “last crusade,” which he planned years before his death last week at 99.
- Southern Baptist Leader Frank Page Resigns over ‘Morally Inappropriate Relationship’President and CEO of SBC Executive Committee confesses he “initially announced my retirement earlier today without a complete explanation.”
- Christian, What Do You Believe? Probably a Heresy About Jesus, Says SurveyThird study of the state of American theology, examining 34 beliefs, released by Ligonier Ministries and LifeWay Research.
- Paige Patterson Fired by Southwestern, Stripped of Retirement BenefitsUPDATE: Board chair shares details over Patterson’s firing.
- What to Give Up for Lent 2018? Consider Twitter’s Top 100 Ideas(UPDATED) On the first VaLENTine's Day since WWII, it appears chocolate and alcohol will be absent from many dates.
- Moody Bible President and COO Both Resign, Provost RetiresBoard unanimously decides "it is time for a new season of leadership."
- Eugene Peterson Has Completed His Long ObedienceFamily says Message author joyfully looked toward heaven as he neared death, saying, “Let’s go.”
- The 6 Songs Billy Graham Picked for His Funeral(UPDATED) The evangelist planned his own ceremony. Experts analyze the music he chose.
