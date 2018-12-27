The Top Testimonies of 2018

Here are the Christian conversion stories that CT readers shared most.
Christianity Today devotes a premium slot in each print magazine—the back page—to a compelling story of Christian conversion. Dozens have shared their tales of how God brought them to himself.
In case you missed any, here are CT’s 2018 testimonies, ranked in reverse order of which ones readers read most.
- I Was a Comedian First and an Atheist SecondUntil God showed me that there’s more to life than making people laugh.
- I Thought God Could Never Love a Convicted Murderer. I Was Wrong.How I found eternal life on death row.
- An Iranian Refugee’s Terrible Journey to GodI survived snowy mountains, a filthy prison, and an abusive husband. Then I discovered who had protected me all along.
- I Grew Up in a Ministry Family—and I Hated ItBut as I poured out my anger on the world, Jesus was waiting to pour out his perfect love.
- As a New Age Enthusiast, I Fancied Myself a Free Spirit and a Good PersonThen a strange dream, an old friend, and a disturbing psalm woke me up to reality.
- Her Prayers Helped Pull Me Out of Occult-Fueled MadnessWhile I plunged further into darkness, a middle-school classmate kept lifting me up to God.
- God Shook My World at an EDM ConcertI was rolling on Ecstasy when the scales suddenly fell from my eyes.
- ‘These Bombs Led Me to Christ’The “Napalm Girl” from a famous Vietnam War photo tells her story of coming to faith.
- Jackie Hill Perry: I Loved My Girlfriend—but God Loved Me MoreHow an epiphany about the wages of my sin opened the door for his cleansing light.
