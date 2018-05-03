Trump Reveals White House Faith Initiative on National Day of Prayer

President Donald Trump has once again marked the National Day of Prayer with new policy designed to protect faith groups and their involvement with the American government.

Joined by his evangelical advisers and leaders from various religious traditions during a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump signed an executive order officially establishing his White House faith office.

After over a year of ad-hoc meetings with evangelicals and others, the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative will formalize his administration’s ties with faith leaders and, the President said, offer faith-based organizations equal access to government funding.

“Faith is more powerful than government, and nothing is more powerful than God,” said Trump, before the crowd of about 200 guests.

According to Religion News Service, “those working on the initiative will provide policy recommendations from faith-based and community programs on ‘more effective solutions to poverty’ and inform the administration of ‘any failures of the executive branch to comply with religious liberty protections under law.’”

At last year’s observance, the President presented his executive order offering greater religious liberty protections throughout the federal government, including a promise to “never ever penalize any person for their protected religious beliefs.”

“This order was the logical next step to last year’s executive order which mandated a review of all federal departments, and during that review the White House maintained an open door policy to the faith community,” said Johnnie Moore, the unofficial head of Trump’s evangelical advisers and a frequent visitor to the White House. “That open door is now becoming a formalized initiative.”

Moore said the program will allow the faith community to partner with the government on issues like mental health care, prison reform, education, and humanitarian causes.

Fellow members of the evangelical advisory group have celebrated the move, including Franklin Graham, who said in a statement: “I’m extremely grateful that we have a president who realizes the importance of prayer, faith, and religious freedoms to our nation.”

Trump also used the National Day of Prayer as an occasion to pay tribute to the late Billy Graham, whose funeral he attended earlier this year. The President opened by quoting Graham (“Prayer is the key that opens up the treasures of God’s blessing”) and thanking his granddaughter Sissy Graham Lynch for offering one of several opening prayers at the Rose Garden event. He also told the story of a former inmate who came to Christ through Graham’s radio ministry, and invited him up before the crowd.

At the evening observance of the National Day of Prayer, former Southern Baptist president Ronnie Floyd interviewed Frank and Sherri Pomeroy from the Sutherland Springs, Texas, congregation that six months ago suffered America’s worst church shooting.

“I preached for many years on how to handle grief,” said Frank Pomeroy, “however now we are on the other side and have experienced [it]. I would say it is a learning process, and we are still in that process.

“However, at the same time I am also seeing the hope that God has brought. From the blood that was spilled, from the ashes glory is rising,” he said. “We are seeing a growth in the church, and there has been a change, there’s cohesion in the community and cohesion within families and cohesion within our family that is stronger than it was before. And it’s through the grace and mercy of an Almighty God that brought that to be.”

“Certainly our lives have been turned upside down,” said Sherri Pomeroy, “but we’re able to get through the days one breath at a time because we know there’s hope in Jesus Christ. We know where our family is. All of the victims from our church we knew personally, and we have not a doubt where they are, and that they’re looking down.”