Christians Win the Great British Cake Off

Thank You for Partnering With CT! »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »
John Faris
H. Collin Messer
Catherine Eldridge
Ron Zoutendam
Stan and Vicky Dobbs
John Lunsford
Richard Spencer
Jake and Deona Walsh
Gary Chapman
Brian Norwood
Maika Vuki
Peter Lam
Allan MacAskill
Ronald Reuse
Joseph Crawford
Daniel Omowole
Sheri Gordon
Jonathan Lee
Ruth Ann Leaf
Donald DeGraaf
Madelle Friess
Helen Stumbo
Ed McCaig
Carol Thompson
Stuart Young
John Jacobsen
Melissa Cuppett
William Armerding
Ken and Dana Engstrom
Martin Bing
Jane Tang
Betty Fung
Marlene Sanderson
Brenda De Leon
David McKenna
Jeff Miller
Cindy Walker
Sheri Lozano
Heather Wilson
Mark Powers
Don Baad
Joseph Yu
Molly Craft
E and G Swanson
Skip McKinstry
Ralph Gustafson
Kim Cook
Rachel Wassink
James McAulay
Judi Bohall
James Smith
John Bryan
Charles Christner
David Swearingen
Richard Kawano
Lisa Barrow
Trevor Lee
Carol Hess
John Gordon
Jesus Ministries International
Rachel McMahan
Karen Grunst
Kirk Farney
Noraida Diaz
John Webb
Thomas and Rebecca Custer
Peter Sommer
Karl Lachler
Susan Hinesly
Barry and Cathy Phelps
Laurie Schlaepfer
Allen McArthur
Michael Lavery
Valerie Diddams
Richard Golio
Jarrett Richardson
Steve Aeschbacher
E G Swanson
Anonymous
Cynthia Crawford
Lisa Treleaven
Susanne Renberg
Edward Gilbreath
Helena Stretton
Martin DeJong
Caroline Spencer
Teri Brozak
Leanne Snavely
Timothy Beck
Bruce Wallin
Scot and Meagan Gillan
Dan Kelly
Gail Obenour
Jerry Pattengale
Melissa Eddy
Fred Provencher
Donald Barnes
Jeremy Wells
Bob Ewing
Marcos Simas
Eleanore McCarron
Maechi Chue
Michelle Van Loon
Kathleen Orourke
Warren Muller
Lori Lightfoot
Keith and Sarah Hill
Victor Folkert
Stephanie Ziebarth
Jean Buelter
Gary Coulter
Ronald Yauchzee
Matthew Murdock
Debbie Hewitt
John Gilliam
Immanuel Church Nashville
Byron Kristin List
Alan Dupuis
Yvonne Thigpen
Kathleen McAlary
Susanna Perry-Ettel
Alice Redmond
Anne Woodiwiss
Jody Guerrera
Jeremiah Supple
Diana Prange
Linda Carroll
Walter Hofer
Kay Leuang
EJ Nusbaum
Geri Beckman
Amy Soden
Melissa Hammock
Carol Rohane
Jeffery James
Gary and Peggy Nielsen
Amy Givler
William Schey
Glen Jason Anderson
Douglas Moore
John Boyd
Myron Colber
Paul Meyer
Werner Jacobsen
Dale Harnett
Carol Norstadt
Bubba McCants
Elizabeth Rambo
Duane Lehman
Kenneth Nelson
Robert Bevilacqua
Eunice Baluyot
Tom Layton
Sustainable Medical Missions
Steve Mountjoy
František Haas
Jeanne Evers
Ruth Rutherford
Jan Elmendorf
Joseph Phipps
Jacob Dodson
Barbara Winters
Cory Whitehead
John Finley
Mike Moyer
Jen Whittenberg
William Watson
Gary Holt
F.A. Moore-Corpier
Dan'l Markham
David and Marilyn Henne
Steven Baker
Keith Gardner
Dennis Orthner
Christine Fantuzzo
Jerome Prairie Bible Church
Lorelee Benz
James Snavely
Beverly Guy
Nancy Weber
James Arnold
Joy Carlson
David Preston
Wanda Davies
Bethany Conway
Glen Buter
Byron and Kristin List
Norma Melgren
Tom Bowers
Kay Lawrence
Byron Carden
Mark Snyder
Douglas Varner
John Sommerville
Dem Ward
Kenneth Harper
Haniel Hernandez
Allan Poole
LeRoy Kroll

Trending:
Home > News & Reporting > Archives > 2018 > October

Developing Story

International
Europe

Christians Win the Great British Cake Off

In the UK version of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ashers Baking Company secures a bigger legal victory in the gay cake debate.
Kate Shellnutt
October 10, 2018 10:05 AM
Christians Win the Great British Cake Off
Image: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
Amy and Daniel McArthur are the evangelicals owners of Ashers Baking Company.

Evangelicals in the United Kingdom secured a major legal victory for freedom of conscience today, as the nation’s Supreme Court ruled on behalf of a Christian bakery that declined to fulfill an order for a pro-gay cake.

The high court declared that the owners of Ashers Baking Company in Belfast, Northern Ireland, could not be compelled to promote a message that went against their beliefs—in this case, a Bert and Ernie cake celebrating the International Day Against Homophobia.

“The bakers could not refuse to supply their goods to [customer and LGBT activist] Mr. Lee because he was a gay man or supported gay marriage, but that is quite different from obliging them to supply a cake iced with a message with which they profoundly disagreed,” said Supreme Court president Lady Hale, delivering the opinion in the unanimous 5–0 ruling.

The court’s reasoning resembled the defense made for Masterpiece Cakeshop, the Christian-owned bakery in Colorado that famously won at the US Supreme Court last June over its refusal to bake cakes for same-sex weddings.

The Masterpiece Cakeshop victory hinged on the state’s biased enforcement of religious freedom accommodations and ended up being a narrower ruling than its Christian supporters had hoped for, without universally granting broader protections for compelled speech.

In contrast, the UK decision is being celebrated as a bigger victory.

“The key outcome of today’s ruling is that no one can be compelled to say anything that they profoundly disagree with,” according to the UK Evangelical Alliance.

The ruling defended the bakers’ protections under the European Convention on Human Rights, saying “…obliging a person to manifest a belief which he does not hold has been held to be a limitation on his article 9(1) rights [freedom of religion or belief]” and “the freedom not to be obliged to hold or manifest beliefs that one does not hold is also protected by article 10 of the Convention [freedom of expression].”

“The court found that there was no discrimination on the grounds of religious belief or political opinion, and ultimately concluded that compelled speech would not have been justified in this case,” said Peter Lynas, director of the Evangelical Alliance Northern Ireland, noting that all charges of discrimination lodged against Ashers owners Daniel and Amy McArthur had been dismissed.

“Our hope and our prayer is that everyone in Northern Ireland is treated fairly and justly,” he said. “This judgment is an important step in that direction.”

Daniel McArthur read a statement outside the court today:

I want to start by thanking God. He has been with us during the challenges of the last four years. Through the Bible and the support of Christians, he has comforted us and sustained us. He is our rock, and all his ways are just. We are delighted and relieved at today’s ruling.

We always knew we hadn’t done anything wrong in turning down this order. After more than four years, the Supreme Court has now recognized that, and we’re very grateful—grateful to the judges and especially grateful to God.

We’re particularly pleased the Supreme Court emphatically accepted what we’ve said all along—we did not turn down this order because of the person who made it, but because of the message itself.

The McArthurs operate nine bakeshops under the Ashers Baking Company brand. “Our name comes from the Bible,” their website reads. “Asher was a tribe of Israel who had many skilled bakers and created bread fit for a king.”

The legal challenge over the Bert and Ernie cake, which was meant to read, “Support Gay Marriage,” was launched by the Northern Ireland Equality Commission back in 2014. The customer, Lee, initial won his discrimination claims against the bakery in the county court as well as the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal.

Amid the legal fight, Ashers has benefitted from the publicity, with profits rising to nearly $2 million.

“For Christians, too, today’s ruling is a reminder that their free speech rights are protected as well,” said Simon Calvert, deputy director for public affairs at The Christian Institute, “and there’ll be a lot of rejoicing in churches across the country today.”

Protestants like the McArthurs remain the largest religious group in Northern Ireland, the only area of the UK where same-sex marriage remains illegal.

As researcher Andrea Hatcher wrote last year for CT, the Protestant-founded Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has “held the line to protect abortion restrictions and to ban the expansion of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland,” while British evangelicals have been less eager to fight culture wars in the political sphere, considering abortion and same-sex marriage already decided by law.

Earlier this year, the UK Supreme Court failed to take up a case against Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion law, saying a European human rights commission did not have grounds to present the challenge.

DUP leader Arlene Foster celebrated the Ashers ruling as “historic and seminal.” She wrote on Twitter, “I commend Amy and Daniel McArthur for their grace and perseverance. This now provides clarity for people of all faiths and none.”

October
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Religious FreedomSame-Sex MarriageUnited Kingdom
Posted by:Kate Shellnutt

Read These Next

Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
Christianity Today
Christians Win the Great British Cake Off