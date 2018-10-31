Pakistan Frees Asia Bibi from Blasphemy Death Sentence

[This story is breaking and will be updated]

Today the Supreme Court of Pakistan acquitted Asia Bibi of committing blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad, a crime punishable with death, amid threats of countywide paralyzing protests and “horrible” consequences to justices and army generals if the Christian mother of five was released.

Bibi’s husband Ashiq Masih and their two daughters, currently in London, anxiously await her safe release and reunion with her after eight years of wrongful detention.

However, Agence France-Presse has reported that the Red Mosque [Lal Masjid]—a significant mosque in the capital, Islamabad, which played a pivotal role in the 1980s and ’90s in recruiting and trainingmujaheedin for the Soviet-Afghan war—had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to put Bibi’s name “on the no-fly list” so that she could not leave the country. The Red Mosque “will become a center for the anti-government movement” if she is released.

Bibi was the first Christian woman sentenced to death under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, and only the second (after Ayub Masih, released in 2002) whose blasphemy case has gone up to the Supreme Court and been released.

Earlier this month, on October 8, a three-member bench—chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar and justices Asif Saeed Khosa and Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel—heard arguments from both sides, but reserved their verdict until today.

The hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), held countrywide protests on October 14 and warned that the justices would meet a “horrible” end if Bibi was released. The TLP is “a staunch supporter of the blasphemy law and openly justify violence to safeguard what they call the honor of the prophet.” The current situation frightens the minuscule population of Pakistani Christian of repercussions after Bibi leaves the country. (The TLP is the more moderate side of Sunni Muslims in Pakistan, but they are more zealous than any other Islamic sect.)

“Any judge who acquits Asia must be killed,” TLP patron Pir Afzal Qadri told a public gathering the day the Supreme Court was reading Bibi’s case. “Even the state should kill him because he has become an apostate by releasing her. Earlier, based on my fatwah, Iqbal Bhatti [a high court justice who had released two Christians in 1997 in a frivolous blasphemy charge] was killed by a lion, Ahmed Sher Niazi. Now I give the same fatwah [for these Supreme Court justices].”

At least 60 persons have been killed over blasphemy accusations, and dozens of communal attacks have taken place against Christians on the pretext of blasphemy. Pakistani Christians are the only religious minority that has publicly demanded the repeal or amendment of the nation’s blasphemy laws, largely because they are the only religious minority that has—disproportionate to its size—suffered so many attacks, brutalities, and criminal litigation on account of the laws.

In Bibi’s case, the prosecution alleged that she was “a Christian preacher.” On the afternoon of June 14, 2009, she was picking falsa berries in the fields of Sheikhupura along with about 20 other female workers. There, she allegedly started speaking ill against the Qur‘an and the Prophet Muhammad. An “assembly” of clerics and village elders thoroughly investigated the matter for five days, and Bibi “confessed” to saying blasphemous statements before this “assembly” and sought “pardon.” After this extrajudicial confession, she was handed over to the police.

A trial court condemned Bibi in November 2010 to death for allegedly speaking three blasphemous statements. The then Punjab governor, Salmaan Taseer, went to meet her in prison and had her sign a clemency appeal after Pope Benedict XVI appealed for her pardon.

The pope’s demand and Taseer’s support of Bibi resulted in thousands of people protesting across the country and declaring it to be an intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

In December that same year, renowned cleric Maulana Yousaf Qureshi put a $5,000 bounty on Bibi’s head while the Pakistani state couldn’t charge him.

Supporting a person suspected of blasphemy also translates as committing blasphemy in the eyes of many, and that resulted in Taseer’s murder. He was gunned down by his own security guard Mumtaz Qadri in January 2011.

Only two months later, the only Catholic Christian federal cabinet member, Shahbaz Bhatti, was also gunned down by members of Tehreek-e-Taliban for supporting Bibi and struggling for an amendment in Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

In October 2014, the Lahore High Court upheld the decision of the trial court in Bibi’s case.

Qadri was hailed as a hero across the country, but despite warnings the Supreme Court of Pakistan convicted him. In February 2016, he was hanged. The TLP was founded by those finding Qadri’s hanging unjustified, now struggling for a full-blown theocracy in the country.

A three-member Supreme Court justice bench started hearing the case in October 2016, but after one hearing one of the justices recused himself and the hearing was postponed for an indefinite time.

In April this year, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar promised to pick Bibi’s case back up soon, and then heard this case on October 8.

Most Pakistani Christians come from a downtrodden “untouchable” Hindu caste, which is why in rural settings they are often refused haircuts, eating and drinking from the same utensils, and rarely even shake hands. Because most of them are from such a background, Christians in general are considered “untouchable” despite it being an Islamic country.

On June 14, 2009, Bibi was working in the fields and she brought water for her two female coworkers who refused to take it from her, telling her they couldn’t since she was “Christian.” Both the trial court and then the Lahore High Court did not take into consideration that it was not Bibi who initiated the argument, but the two sisters.

Bibi submitted in the trial court that over their refusal an argument broke out and “some hot words were exchanged”. Her accuser’s lawyer contended before the Supreme Court on October 8 that “Asia Bibi exactly spoke what (hundreds of years ago) started as a “movement” in Muslim Spain.”

“It started in Spain (when it was ruled by Muslims) and now it is part of the Christian faith to disrespect Islam and the Holy Prophet,” contented Ghulam Mustafa Chaudhry, counsel for complainant Muhammad Salaam.

“A priest gathered Christian youths in Spain and taught them that they could not enter the paradise until they disrespect the Prophet Muhammad. After this, each day one Christian youth came out who spoke disrespectful words against the Prophet and was beheaded.”

Bibi had submitted in the court that she was illiterate and the prosecution failed to prove that she was a “Christian preacher.”

Police superintendent Muhammad Amin Bokhari, who investigated the case, and the land owner, Muhammad Idrees, both testified in the trial court that the matter arose from an altercation over drinking water. But the prosecution claimed that Bibi was a preacher to hide the “provocation” element in the argument. However, the Supreme Court justice Asif Saeed Khosa noticed this.

“But what do you think about the lawyer [who was never identified and presented in the court] who wrote the First Information Report?” Justice Khosa inquired. Khosa “remarked that it was possible that the blasphemous words that Asia bibi was accused of uttering were actually made by the lawyer who drafted the complaint against her.”

Chaudhry said that faithful women observing purdah have come to the courts to give evidence and based on a few technical matters, punishment should not be canceled.

Justice Khosa also raised that witnesses and the complainant adulterated truth by removing the part of the incident from their testimony which was not going in their favor.

“No Muslim can even think of doing this. The defendants turns into a hero after committing this crime. Their families get asylum abroad. There cannot be a worst crime than blasphemy but not a single individual is ever hanged,” Chaudhry argued.

The judges, however, did not seem convinced over these assertions and asked to present credible evidence. The chief justice said that extrajudicial confession was the weakest form of evidence in the criminal law. “It is admissible evidence, but the weakest one.”