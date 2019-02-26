United Methodists Vote to Keep Traditional Marriage Stance

After days of passionate debate, deliberation, and prayer—and years of tension within the denomination—The United Methodist Church (UMC) voted Tuesday to maintain its traditional stance against same-sex marriage and non-celibate gay clergy, bolstered by a growing conservative contingent from Africa.

The plan passed, with 438 votes in favor and 384 against (53% to 47%), in the final hours of a special UMC conference held this week in St. Louis to address the issue of human sexuality.

Today’s vote leaves a sizable, vocal opposition, ensuring the exit of many more progressive pastors and churches in the largest mainstream Protestant body in the US.

The “Traditional Plan” preserves existing UMC positions and adds further accountability measures for those who violate them by performing same-sex ceremonies or ordaining gay clergy.

It was ultimately approved by the 800-plus delegates in the denomination’s global decision-making body, though some amendments were rushed through the process to be able to vote before the conference’s 6:30 p.m. deadline. Certain details may be later overturned upon judicial review.

Another holdup came over rumors of vote-buying; the delegation moved this afternoon to investigate the claims, but the ethics committee was not able to return a full report prior to the approval of the Traditional Plan.

Many of the leaders who favored a plan that would sanction greater LGBT inclusion, pledged to leave if the denomination did not change its stance. “Some people will leave because of feeling attacked, unwanted, and excluded. Some churches will leave seeking safer, more accepting, and less conflictual settings in which to do their ministry,” said Frank Wulf and Cyndi Kent, co-conveners of the Love Your Neighbor Coalition.

That sentiment is shared by many in the minority who had been working on passing the “One Church Plan,” which would have allowed individual pastors, churches, and regional bodies to follow their own conscience on the issues of homosexual marriage and ordination.

In the States, many Methodists wanted to see the church accommodate LGBT ceremonies and clergy, and one poll through Mainstream UMC reported as many as 67 percent of US delegates supported the inclusive One Church Plan.

However, the 12 million-member denomination’s explosive growth on the African continent has brought with it growth in representatives from that region. A full 30 percent of the delegates to this general conference were from Africa and favored traditional positions on sexuality.

Horatio Vilanculo, a delegate from Mozambique, said that the Traditional Plan “keeps the church in the way of God” and “is what God wants in the church in this world.”

The Traditional Plan received strong support in the legislative committee yesterday, when it was initially approved to move forward with its amendments by a vote of 451 to 375.

However, the One Church Plan that many had hoped would keep the denomination united but allow for expanding its positions on sexuality did not win enough votes from the delegation to be considered in a final vote, with 386 votes for to 436 against. (Similarly, a plan by the Queer Clergy Caucus was also defeated.)

The debate over the more progressive plans including passionate testimony from gay delegates at the conference. “We have brought people to Jesus saying they had not heard this message before,” said Jeffrey Warren, a young Methodist. “They didn’t know God could love them because their churches said God didn’t.” His speech was drowned out with applause from supporters among a crowd of 3,000 observers at the event.

After this week’s special session, sights now turn to the denomination’s next global legislative gathering in 2020 in Minneapolis, where the denomination will consider legislation for all of its normal business with an additional 18 delegates from the African continent.

This report will be updated with further details and reactions as the news unfolds Tuesday evening.