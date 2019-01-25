Brazil Investigates If US Missionary Encroached on Isolated Amazon Tribe

An American missionary in Brazil is under investigation and possibly faces charges of genocide for entering protected lands inhabited by an isolated tribe in the Amazon.

Unlike John Allen Chau—an American missionary who was killed last year during one of his initial encounters with a remote tribe halfway around the world—Steve Campbell and his family have lived among indigenous people in northwest Brazil for more than 50 years.

Campbell, a second-generation missionary with Baptist Bible Fellowship International, is accused of venturing outside of his longtime home among the Jamamadí people onto territory belonging to the Himarimã, the only isolated tribe among eight ethnic groups in the area, according to the Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

He claimed that he crossed the neighboring land while teaching the Jamamadís how to use GPS to map the boundaries of their own land, and promised not to re-enter. The head of the government’s indigenous protection agency, Fundação Nacional do Índio (FUNAI), has enlisted the prosecutor’s office and federal police to determine whether Campbell violated the law and put the tribe at risk.

“If it is configured, in the investigation, that there was interest to make contact, to use his relationship with other Indians to approach the isolated ones, he can be accused of a crime of genocide by deliberately exposing the safety and life of the Himarimã,” said Bruno Pereira, FUNAI coordinator. The tribe is estimated at just 100 people.

In response to Campbell’s investigation, indigenous rights groups have condemned his presence in the area and raised concerns of the possible spread of disease killing off a population otherwise unexposed and without immunity.

Similar pushback came up last year around Chau’s mission to the Sentinelese. Biologists at Wheaton College told Ed Stetzer that isolated people will always be vulnerable to disease through contact, even when precautions are taken. They also raised the sad history of the Conquistadors who wiped out some native populations with the diseases they brought with them from Spain and Portugal to the Americas.

But fellow missionaries have defended Campbell’s place in the Amazon. “He is committed to the wellbeing of the Jamamadí, and the work his father and mother did there for years, being the one source of health care, providing the initial literacy school in the Jamamadí language,” said Braulia Ribeiro, a former Brazilian missionary among isolated tribes and an expert in indigenous missions. “They might be the only reason this group survived.”

The investigation comes at a precarious time for Brazil’s indigenous people. The Amazon jungle, the world’s largest tropical rainforest, is home to a majority of the 100-or-so remaining uncontacted tribes on earth, who are threatened by encroaching loggers and other land grabbers. President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office at the start of the year, has been outspoken about his desire to see indigenous tribes become less isolated, with plans to deny future tribal land claims and, if possible, to allow industries to access natural resources on existing tribal territories.

“There is no indigenous territory where there aren’t minerals,” said Bolsonaro, a Catholic with evangelical ties. “Gold, tin, and magnesium are in these lands, especially in the Amazon, the richest area in the world. I’m not getting into this nonsense of defending land for Indians.”

Just two years ago, illegal gold miners reportedly killed 10 members of an uncontacted tribe, then bragged about the feat. Dozens more indigenous people and rural workers are killed each year in clashes over remote land.

Bolsonaro also moved FUNAI oversight to a newly created government division for women, family, and human rights led by Damares Alves, a pro-life evangelical preacher. Alves, who adopted an indigenous daughter, helped found a Christian nonprofit called Atini – Voz Pela Vida (Voice For Life), which opposes infanticide and child-killing among indigenous communities.

Without access to modern medicine, some remote tribes are known to kill children born with disabilities or diseases, and there’s an ongoing debate in the country over whether outsiders—in landmark cases, evangelical missionaries—can intervene when a tribe allegedly opts to kill one of its own as part of a cultural tradition.

Because of Alves’s evangelical background and ministry affiliations, tribal rights groups and FUNAI officials themselves have opposed her appointment, The Guardian reported, going as far as calling her the “worst possible” choice for the position.

Recent FUNAI policies have restricted travel to or interaction with some tribal peoples to only government officials, citing concerns for physical and cultural security. But Brazilian missionaries have a long history of working among indigenous groups and advocating for their rights to their lands as well as their autonomy.

Campbell’s parents moved to Brazil when he was a toddler, as translators sent through Wycliffe Global Alliance, and he continues their work along with his wife, Robin, and their daughters. The family is supported in part by a Baptist church in Maine. Other missionaries come through international organizations such as New Tribes Mission as well as Brazilian ministries.

“Missionaries have been persistent, focused, and even insistent in saving and developing communities,” said José Dilson Alves da Silva, a Brazilian Presbyterian pastor and missionary.

“Some agencies want to prevent missionaries from accessing these tribes, claiming interference in the culture and possible external contamination with disease,” he said. “Yet they forget how many have been saved by medicines and interventions brought by missionaries.

“Some accuse of intervention in tribal religion, yet no missionary manipulates or forces an Indian to convert to his religion,” said Alves da Silva. “Just as the white man, they are also in search of spiritual meaning. And where they find more comfort for their souls, there they take shelter.”