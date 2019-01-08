Remembering Lamin Sanneh, the World’s Leading Expert on Christianity and Islam in Africa

Lamin Sanneh, the Gambian scholar who shaped contemporary discourse around world Christianity and missions in Africa, died Sunday at age 76.

As Sanneh wrote in his autobiography, he was “summoned from the margins,” a convert from Islam to Christianity raised in the tiny West African nation.

Over his 30-year career at Yale Divinity School as well as stints at the University of London and two Pontifical Commissions, he brought world Christianity to the forefront, drawing a global network of scholars and friends around his scholarship in the fields of African history, abolitionism, and Christian-Muslim relations.

CT heard from some of these colleagues as they grieved Sanneh’s sudden passing. Their tributes appear below.

J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, president of Trinity Theological Seminary in Legon, Ghana:

Many of us are still in shock at the sudden home call of Professor Lamin Sanneh. I sure speak for many others when I say I am mourning the eternal loss of a dear personal senior friend, mentor, and colleague in the Christian academy. Lamin Sanneh was a man of solid worth. When I have cited his work publicly, I always took pride in letting others know that I knew him in person.

The study of World Christianity as an academic discipline in the 20th century and its shape for the future can never be fully chronicled without the contribution of Lamin Sanneh. He has been a great blessing to the theological academy, the ecumenical fraternity, and for those of us who knew him personally, he was such a stalwart with deep prophetic insights in our common disciplines.

I will forever cherish Professor Sanneh’s scholarship and friendship. I hold in the highest esteem his contribution to the study of religion in Africa and to world Christianity and for his phenomenal impact on my personal life and work. Hail Lamin, hail, and may you rest peacefully in the arms of your Maker. You will be solely missed.

John Azumah, professor of World Christianity and Islam, Columbia Theological Seminary:

Professor Lamin Sanneh’s sudden passing away is a huge personal loss to me. He is an academic mentor and role model, and an inspiration as a convert from Islam to Christianity seeking to inform and build bridges through scholarship. The depth and breadth of Professor Sanneh’s knowledge of Christian and Islamic history and missions in Africa is as illuminating to his admirers and as it confounding to his critics.

As the title of his autobiography appropriately states, Professor Sanneh’s felt summoned from the margins in a small island on the Gambia River in West Africa, transformed by his Christian faith and embarked upon a distinguished career in the academy leaving behind an extraordinary scholarly legacy.

In his last but one email to me days before his sudden demise, Professor Sanneh reflected:

When I was thwarted in my wish to study theology and be ordained, I went through a terrible period of confusion and doubt. It was like a sickness in which I wondered whether God really wanted me. I started to emerge out of that hole when I saw that I could offer my training and scholarship as a small tribute to the God of Jesus, with Muslims within hearing distance. Call it a sense of vocation if you like, but I was determined to do the best I could to appeal to Muslims not to dismiss Christians when they give evidence that following Jesus does not mean speaking or thinking ill of others. The resulting proximity should make Christ less a stranger to all of us when his spirit moves in our midst.

The Sanneh Institute at the University of Ghana in Accra, which was announced last year in recognition of Professor Sanneh’s illustrious academic career, will strive to continue his mission of offering scholarship as a tribute to God with the other within hearing distance.

Edith L. Blumhofer, history professor at Wheaton College and president of the board of trustees for the Overseas Ministries Study Center:

Lamin Sanneh gave himself generously to the work he felt “summoned from the margins” to do. A scholar of extraordinary range and productivity, he was also a humble, gentle giant of a man who changed the way historians study the global church.

He taught us to see and invited us to explore the unprecedented contemporary explosion of Christianity around the world. A scholar’s scholar, his abiding concern for Christian witness made him an activist as well, prompting him most recently to tackle challenges of human flourishing in Africa.

Lamin Sanneh was also the guiding hand behind a multitude of less-known endeavors like the Overseas Ministries Study Center in New Haven where he served on the Board of Trustees, maintained an office, and visited often for tea and conversation … A man of singular accomplishments, Lamin Sanneh will be remembered with admiration, esteem, gratitude, and awe for the magnitude of his legacy to the academy and to Christians everywhere. “Whose faith follow!”

Esther E. Acolatse, associate professor of pastoral theology and intercultural studies at Knox College at the University of Toronto:

This past year has been enriched by his astute mind and generosity to a younger colleague. I was pleasantly surprised by his thoughtful engagement of my work in a foreword to my latest book and an extended conversation with him in April as well as November where it was clear he still had a lot to contribute to the shaping of the field of global Christianity and its tenor.

He shared a couple of devotions he had authored for Christian Century in 1989 and suggested that we could write and make such devotions available to the African Church and beyond. Those devotions coupled with his vast academic writing brought me face to face with the mind and spiritual life behind it.

When I asked how he found time to write so much. He simply said: because I’m afraid one day I’ll be asked by God to give account of how I have used my time. I want to be able to bear up under the he question.

Just less than a month ago, we communicated as he waited to board a plane from Accra, and his hopes for my involvement with the new center just named for him. Now, labor over, he joins the church triumphant. His works and the many lives he has touched will continue to bear testimony to a life faithfully lived.

Carlos F. Cardoza Orlandi, professor of World Christianity at Baylor University:

Lamin Sanneh represents the few great scholars in our beloved World Christianity discipline. His work generated curiosity and new questions creating a healthy dynamic to teach students, both conservative and liberal, the freedom of Christianity’s movement and the interdependence of a rich cross-cultural faith in non-Western cultural contexts.

I will always be grateful for his scholarly work, kind spirit, insightful teaching, and good humor; an example of a Christian scholar. Thanks be to God for his life! “Oí una voz que desde el cielo me decía: Escribe: Bienaventurados de aquí en adelante los muertos que mueren en el Señor. Sí, dice el Espíritu, descansarán de sus trabajos, porque sus obras con ellos siguen.” (Apoc. 14:13/Rev. 14:13)