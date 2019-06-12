First elected female officer part of new committee to evaluate member churches.

Image: Van Payne / Baptist Press

Southern Baptists approved a pair of proposals to strengthen their position against abuse—incremental changes to address the issue that has loomed large over the denomination and dominated conversation at this year’s annual meeting in Birmingham, Alabama.

The problem is a big one, embedded in a culture of neglect in their churches and institutions for years, Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders acknowledged in a 52-page report released this week.

The most-anticipated business at its namesake gathering came on Tuesday evening, as 8,000 SBC messengers voted to add a bylaws line and new committee structure to deal with churches that mishandle abuse.

Under its existing policy, the SBC can opt to cut ties with churches that show a disregard for victims of abuse, since caring for the abused comes up in its required SBC statement of faith, the Baptist Faith and Message.

But faced with dozens of accounts of abusive pastors and cover-ups—most prominently reported by the Houston Chronicle this year—the nation’s largest Protestant body wanted to make that stance clearer and name abuse in its bylaws as grounds for being deemed “not in friendly cooperation” with the SBC.

The move passed by an overwhelming majority, yellow cards flashing across the arena, but will require another two-thirds majority vote in 2020 before the language is amended to require churches “not act in a manner inconsistent with the convention’s beliefs regarding sexual abuse.”

The new addition would also name racism as another violation that could cost a church its affiliation, as has happened in a couple of recent cases already. The SBC previously voted in favor of a line indicating affirming homosexuality as an example of a church violating the statement of faith and “deemed not to be in cooperation with the convention.”

Delegates also voted to create a standing committee to evaluate churches that do not comply with denominational standards on abuse or other issues.

The nine-member body, a repurposed version of its credentials committee, will include the first-ever female officer elected at an SBC meeting, Kathy Litton. Litton, a director at the North American Mission Board, was voted in as registration secretary.

In all, four of the committee members are women, though the messengers voted down a motion on Wednesday to replace one of the male pastors with Susan Codone, a Southern Baptist sexual abuse survivor whose story was included in the recent sexual abuse advisory group report.

The new committee “will help sustain and retain a vibrant and powerful witness,” said Ronnie Floyd, the new president of the SBC’s executive committee.

“Its creation will be perfectly in keeping with our Baptist polity, which includes both our belief in the absolute autonomy of the local church and the right of our convention to define the terms of its fellowship with the churches it serves.”

The formation of this credentials committee follows clashes earlier this year over what the SBC should do about affiliates reported to have covered up abuse, hired perpetrators, or otherwise failed to protect their congregations. Member churches are—historically and proudly—autonomous and independent, so the convention isn’t set up with a top-down hierarchy to regulate them.

After the newspaper investigation in February, SBC president J. D. Greear called on a subgroup of the executive committee to look into a list of ten churches for possible violations of SBC standards, which would be grounds for dismissal. That subgroup dismissed concerns against seven of ten churches on the list, then its head resigned, saying they were not equipped to investigate the churches further.

The new credentials committee will review questions that come up during the annual meeting as well as when an issue challenging a congregation’s affiliation arises during the rest of the year.

While celebrated by SBC leaders, the moves come as a disappointment to dozens of activists involved with the For Such a Time as This Rally gathered outside the convention center on Tuesday, holding signs reading, “Be Like Jesus: Take Sexual Abuse Seriously” and “No Second Chances for Abusers.”

They have called for a database of known abusers—an issue possibly being considered by the SBC sexual abuse study group—and worry that stances and resolutions will not do enough to protect victims.

Organizers including Christa Brown and Ashley Easter have challenged whether Southern Baptist efforts around this issue have been sufficient; the SBC previously passed resolutions condemning abuse in 2007 and 2018, and will vote on another resolution to declare all sexual abuse “unquestionably sinful” this year.

This post will be updated Wednesday with more details from the annual meeting.