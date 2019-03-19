Templeton Prize Winner: Marcelo Gleiser, Physicist Who Beholds the Universe’s Mysteries

An agnostic theoretical physicist who has encouraged Christians to embrace the dual mysteries of science and faith is the latest recipient of the prestigious Templeton Prize.

The 2019 honor goes to Marcelo Gleiser, a professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College. The 60-year-old researcher has suggested that science and spirituality represent complementary expressions of humanity’s curiosity around the unknown.

“My mission is to bring back to science, and to the people that are interested in science, this attachment to the mysterious, to make people understand that science is just one other way for us to engage with the mystery of who we are,” stated Gleiser, a Brazilian and the first Latin American to win the prize.

While the scientist considers atheism inconsistent with the scientific method—“You may not believe in God, but to affirm its nonexistence with certainty is not scientifically consistent,” he said in an interview last year in Scientific American—he has engaged Christian leaders and thinkers grappling with the universe.

Evan Thompson, professor of philosophy at the University of British Columbia, commended Gleiser for “bringing together people from different cultures and religious backgrounds into a global conversation on the importance of going beyond old stereotypes to celebrate the human condition and our role as planetary custodians.”

He has also participated in scientific dialogue with Catholic clergy, engaging shared questions over meaning-making and origins. As an agnostic, though, Gleiser opposes biblical literalism and does not see a place for religious texts to “explain or predict and describe natural phenomena in scientific ways.”

In his native Brazil, Gleiser is well known as a scientist, but his views represent a stretch for the country’s faithful.

“Gleiser does not, at this point, share a common ground with Christian faith, except by his understanding of the limits of science,” said Guilherme de Carvalho, theologian and vice president of the Brazilian Association of Christians in Science.

Still, the “fact that his views that science and religion are complementarian, that science does not cover all valid knowledge and that science would even have spiritual roots is quite uncommon among influential scientists in Brazil.”

The acclaimed physicist sees his role as bringing scientific inquiry into the lives of people of faith and underscoring the sense of mystery they share. “Science doesn’t want to take God away from people, even if some scientists do,” Gleiser assured one believer, recounting the story in his blog on Orbiter.

His book titles showcase how the spiritual dimension informs his scientific pursuits: The Prophet and the Astronomer: Apocalyptic Science and the End of the World, The Dancing Universe: From Creation Myths to the Big Bang, A Tear at the Edge of Creation: A Radical New Vision for Life in an Imperfect Universe, and The Island of Knowledge: The Limits of Science and the Search for Meaning.

“Who are we, but wanderers of the heavens, amid an abundance of other worlds? What role is there for us in the vast emptiness of space?,” he asked in an essay in The New Atlantis, referencing the sense of “cosmic angst” explored by Christians like Blaise Pascal.

Born to an influential family in Rio de Janeiro’s Jewish community, Gleiser received a conservative Hebrew school education. After receiving his PhD in theoretical physics and doing doctoral work, he became a professor at Dartmouth at age 32, receiving tenure in 1998.

During his career, Gleiser grew more skeptical of finding mathematical perfection in the universe, instead finding wonder in the imbalance. He criticized the view that physics has already solved questions about the origins of the universe.

Heather Templeton Dill, president of the John Templeton Foundation, praised the “undeniable joy of exploration” and “sense of awe and wonderment” in Gleiser’s work. The annual prize, this year worth just under $1.5 million, “honors a person who has made an exceptional contribution to affirming life’s spiritual dimension, whether through insight, discovery, or practical work.” (Christianity Today is also a recipient of Templeton Foundation funding.)

Previous Templeton Prize recipients include Mother Teresa, who received the inaugural award in 1973 and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2013. CT profiled 2002 prize winner John Polkinghorne and 2017 winner Alvin Plantinga.

Gleiser will formally receive the Templeton Prize at a public ceremony in New York on May 29.