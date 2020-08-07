Jerry Falwell Jr. Takes Leave of Absence from Liberty

Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from Liberty University, the evangelical school he has led since 2007 as president and chancellor.

The six-member executive committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, of which Falwell is a member, met today and made the decision, according to a statement posted as “Important Announcement Regarding LU Leadership.”

The leave is effective immediately.

The announcement did not indicate the reason for Falwell’s leave. However, this week, a wave of Liberty alumni and supporters spoke out against his leadership after a recent photo circulated on Twitter of him posing with a woman at a party with their midsections exposed.

The critics included a US Republican congressman, an executive board member of the state Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), and multiple evangelical pastors. Some at Liberty told CT they were hopeful their voices would shift the response to the latest controversy.

Marybeth Davis Baggett, who concluded 17 years as a professor at Liberty this spring, told CT she was “surprised and profoundly grateful to hear about the board’s decision.” Baggett didn’t expect the board to recommend leave since Falwell had kept his position despite priror scandals.

“I am relieved for my former colleagues, for their students and parents, and for Liberty’s alumni that there is now an opportunity for the board to install leadership more fitting of the high calling of this great institution,” she said.

Karen Swallow Prior, another former Liberty professor who left earlier this year, extended her prayers for the university and the Falwells in a statement to CT.

“Liberty University is a Spirit-filled university with many godly professors doing the good work of teaching and discipling young Christians. Any squandering of these talents is grievous, but fortunately we serve a God who, I believe, will continue to bless this school into the future,” she wrote. “I don’t believe I poured my life into the school for two decades for nothing. I love the Falwell family and will be praying for godly sorrow that brings the repentance that leads to life.”

On Thursday night, Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, a former pastor who serves as an advisor to Liberty’s music department, tweeted, “Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling … I’m convinced Falwell should step down.”

“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better,” wrote Walker, who spoke at a campus-wide convocation last year.



Colby Garman, pastor of Pillar Church in Virginia and an executive board member with the SBC of Virginia, said the board’s support had been “bewildering” and, “If I posted the photo my church would rightly ask me to resign.”

Falwell clarified in an interview with a Lynchburg radio station that the pictures came from a party held on a yacht during his family vacation. He said it was “just in good fun” and apologized for embarassing the woman in the picture, his wife’s assistant.

During his tenure—succeeding his father and the school’s founder, Jerry Falwell Sr.—the younger Falwell has expanded Liberty into one of the biggest Christian colleges in the world. But his leadership has also drawn controversy, including around his politics—such as his friendship with President Donald Trump—and personal life—like photos of him and his family at a Miami nightclub.

In June, Falwell apologized for a tweet that included an image of the yearbook photo from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal. Dozens of black alumni said he should “withdraw the racist tweet” and resign to focus on politics.

Though he deleted the post, a string of black students and employees—including two starting football players and the school’s diversity director—left Liberty this summer over broader concerns with the administration’s treatment of racial issues. The university’s board of trustees addressed the tweets with Falwell and defended his leadership.

Even before the news of his leave, multiple Liberty professors told CT that the concerns raised by the recent controversy had taken on more urgency and weight than before. “It feels like more people are speaking up,” one said, “and it’s hot on the heels of his misstep earlier this summer.”

Faculty return to the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus next week, and classes begin August 24.

Four members of Liberty’s board of trustees and Liberty’s spokesperson were contacted by CT Thursday night for comment on the photo and resulting crticism. They did not respond prior to the announcement.

“As a Liberty alumnus & pastor, I continue to be embarrassed by Jerry Falwell Jr’s attitudes, words, & behaviors. If the Board of Trustees don’t take action, the name of Christ and the reputation of Liberty will continue to be dishonored. Its time for a change!” tweeted Mark Davis, a pastor in Texas, Thursday night.

“Somebody show some courage on the Board or somewhere,” wrote Dean Inserra, a Southern Baptist pastor in Florida, who championed the school’s students and teachers and contrasted Falwell with his brother Jonathan, pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg.