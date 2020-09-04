Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ Sets Billboard Record with 100 Weeks at No. 1

An inspirational anthem about finding your identity in God has become the only song to spend 100 weeks or more at the top of any of the Billboard hot songs charts.

Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” released more than two years ago, broke the record this week, holding steady at No. 1 on the Hot Christian Songs chart more than two years after its debut.

“I am so honored,” the 28-year-old singer said on Twitter, thanking her collaborators and the fans who welcomed the song into their lives. “That is a gift I’ll never fully put into words.”

A year ago, “You Say” beat out the Christian songs record once held by Hillsong’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fall),” which spent 61 weeks on the chart. While Hillsong’s lasting power got a major boost from its inclusion in worship sets, Daigle has been fueled by crossover popularity.

“You Say” became the first top Christian song to also hit No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart, and it reached No. 5 on Adult Pop Songs. The rankings are based on streaming, radio play, and sales.

Her voice has been compared to Adele’s and her broad appeal to fellow Christian crossover artist Amy Grant.

The chorus to “You Say” goes, “You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing / You say I am strong when I think I am weak / And you say I am held when I am falling short / When I don't belong, oh, you say I am yours.”

The powerful song has been performed multiple times on the American Idol competition, including as a duet with Daigle, and Kelly Clarkson covered the song as a tribute to first responders back in May.

A Louisiana native, Daigle got her start singing for the Open Door Church choir in Lafayette. She began touring with a Christian band, eventually moving to Nashville in 2012 and signing with Centricity Music—the same label representing artists Andrew Peterson and Jason Gray.

Her breakout popularity—earning her talk show appearances and stadium tours, coincided with her second album, Look Up Child. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and went platinum. Last year, both Look Up Child and the single “You Say” won Grammys in the contemporary Christian music categories.

The singer’s more recent single, “Rescue,” is trailing “You Say” at No. 2 on the Christian songs chart.

Daigle, who has now more than 2 million followers on Instagram, has navigated the perks and challenges around being labeled as Christian artist, including scrutiny in 2018 over her uncertain position around homosexuality.

She has partnered with the charity ChildFund and performed in an online benefit for the Churches Helping Churches initiative during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit singer recently announced that she will resume touring this month with two drive-in shows.

While “You Say” rules the Billboard charts, a song with a similar title is near the top of the worship song rankings. Hillsong’s “Who You Say I Am,” currently at No. 2 for use in church services according to Christian Copyright Licensing International, evokes a similar message as Daigle’s in its hook: “I am chosen, not forsaken, I am who you say I am.”