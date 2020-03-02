Arrow
Image: Courtesy of Sho Baraka
The Disrupters: Change What Is Podcast, episode 1 (44 min)

Sho Baraka Evades the Evangelical Edit

How do you pay your bills, change the world, and be true to yourself—all at once?

The Disrupters: Change What Is Podcast, episode 1 (44 min)

Sho Baraka Evades the Evangelical Edit

How do you pay your bills, change the world, and be true to yourself—all at once?

Available On: The Disrupters: Change What Is on Apple Podcasts
Megaphone
The Disrupters: Change What Is on Spotify The Disrupters: Change What Is is available on Google Podcasts

Sho Baraka, a rapper and creative, came out of a Christian music scene that felt safe at best and restrictive at worst.

Sho felt an ever-present evangelical gaze looking over his shoulder, critiquing him and his work. Eventually, Sho decided it wasn’t worth the cost—of his creativity, of his hopes, of himself. But the more Sho poured himself into his work, the more he disrupted his career. His music became too controversial for Christian retail outlets and youth groups playlists.

In an attempt to evade the evangelical edit, Sho took on the responsibilities of a traditional record label himself. While personal branding and creative salesmanship may be problematic at times, for Sho, it was the natural, and only, next step.

Anyone can be a revolutionary, but you still gotta pay your bills.

Visit Sho Baraka’s website at www.barakaology.com. Follow him on Twitter: @AmIshoBaraka.

The Disrupters: Change What Is is produced by CT Creative Studio in partnership with InterVarsity Press.

The Disrupters is hosted by Esau McCaulley. Visit his website at esaumccaulley.com. Follow him on Twitter: @esaumccaulley.

more from The Disrupters: Change What Is

Dominique DuBois Gilliard’s Truth Is Louder Than His Trauma
InterVarsity Press

Dominique DuBois Gilliard’s Truth Is Louder Than His Trauma

The Disrupters: Change What Is, episode 3 (54 min)
Tish Harrison Warren Interrupts the Cultural Narrative
InterVarsity Press

Tish Harrison Warren Interrupts the Cultural Narrative

The Disrupters: Change What Is, episode 2 (38 min)
This content is made possible by our sponsor and crafted by CT Creative Studio. Learn more at ChristianityTodayAds.com/CreativeStudio.