Sho Baraka Evades the Evangelical Edit

Sho Baraka, a rapper and creative, came out of a Christian music scene that felt safe at best and restrictive at worst.

Sho felt an ever-present evangelical gaze looking over his shoulder, critiquing him and his work. Eventually, Sho decided it wasn’t worth the cost—of his creativity, of his hopes, of himself. But the more Sho poured himself into his work, the more he disrupted his career. His music became too controversial for Christian retail outlets and youth groups playlists.

In an attempt to evade the evangelical edit, Sho took on the responsibilities of a traditional record label himself. While personal branding and creative salesmanship may be problematic at times, for Sho, it was the natural, and only, next step.

Anyone can be a revolutionary, but you still gotta pay your bills.

