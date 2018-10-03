Explore

Home > Women > 2018 > October

Don't Miss

Opinion | Church

Breaking Bread with Broken People Brings Wisdom

Scripture calls us to seek God’s goodness in community, not in private.
Hannah Anderson
Breaking Bread with Broken People Brings Wisdom
Image: Chelms Varthoumlien / Lightstock

There’s a small note pinned to my refrigerator asking me to bring ham biscuits to the church dinner. It’s signed with a quick heart and a simple B. It’s also two years old.

Although my husband and I both grew up in rural communities, neither of us grew up in the one where we now live, having moved here when Small Brick Church called him as pastor. We knew from the beginning that we wanted to live here long term. It was only an hour from his parents, and our children were beginning to need the kind of stability that comes from living with the same people for years rather than months. So we bought a house and started to put down roots.

But knowing that we wanted to live with this community is not the same thing as the community knowing whether they wanted to live with us. The established rhythms and distinct identity that we find so appealing of small communities also have a way of keeping outsiders at arm’s length. Ours is the kind of community where children attend ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview
To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.
Subscribe
Already a CT subscriber? for full digital access.
Posted:October 03, 2018
October
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Read These Next

Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
Christianity Today
Breaking Bread with Broken People Brings Wisdom
hide this
Access The Archives

Member-Only Access

Subscribe to Christianity Today to continue reading this article from CT's digital archives.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? to continue reading.