How to Stay Married When You’re Stuck Between Needy Teens and Aging Parents

CT DAY OF GIVING TODAY! Support Truthful, Thoughtful Journalism »
CT Day of giving 10.9.18 »
Betty Fung
Susanne Renberg
Geri Beckman
Donald Barnes
Jan Elmendorf
Michelle Van Loon
Dennis Orthner
Martin DeJong
Tom Layton
Heather Wilson
Bethany Conway
Allen McArthur
Laurie Schlaepfer
Joseph Yu
James Smith
Kathleen Orourke
Anne Woodiwiss
Eleanore McCarron
Joseph Crawford
Jeanne Evers
Byron and Kristin List
James Arnold
EJ Nusbaum
Maechi Chue
Alan Dupuis
Jean Buelter
Lisa Treleaven
Steve Mountjoy
David Swearingen
Molly Craft
H. Collin Messer
Kay Leuang
Norma Melgren
Maika Vuki
Ralph Gustafson
Helena Stretton
Keith Gardner
Bob Ewing
John Gordon
Steve Aeschbacher
Cindy Walker
E G Swanson
Karl Lachler
Gail Obenour
Glen Buter
Gary Chapman
Joseph Phipps
Ron Zoutendam
Joy Carlson
Dan'l Markham
Carol Thompson
Karen Grunst
Jerome Prairie Bible Church
Barbara Winters
Kay Lawrence
Rachel Wassink
Duane Lehman
Gary Coulter
Teri Brozak
Melissa Cuppett
Sheri Gordon
Kirk Farney
James McAulay
Bubba McCants
Walter Hofer
Allan MacAskill
John Lunsford
John Boyd
Byron Carden
John Jacobsen
Donald DeGraaf
Keith and Sarah Hill
Kenneth Nelson
John Finley
Dan Kelly
LeRoy Kroll
Peter Sommer
Scot and Meagan Gillan
Alice Redmond
Charles Christner
Jonathan Lee
Anonymous
Jacob Dodson
Dem Ward
Ken and Dana Engstrom
Warren Muller
Debbie Hewitt
Carol Norstadt
John Sommerville
Christine Fantuzzo
Caroline Spencer
Allan Poole
F.A. Moore-Corpier
William Watson
Stephanie Ziebarth
Jeremiah Supple
Amy Soden
William Armerding
Mark Snyder
Elizabeth Rambo
Richard Spencer
Susanna Perry-Ettel
Jerry Pattengale
David Preston
Stuart Young
Susan Hinesly
E and G Swanson
Gary Holt
Byron Kristin List
Immanuel Church Nashville
Noraida Diaz
Helen Stumbo
Cory Whitehead
Myron Colber
Ronald Yauchzee
Linda Carroll
Skip McKinstry
Lisa Barrow
Diana Prange
Richard Kawano
Jeffery James
Jen Whittenberg

Home > Women > 2018 > October

Don't Miss

Opinion | Family

How to Stay Married When You’re Stuck Between Needy Teens and Aging Parents

When my father fell ill, these three tools helped sustain my faith—and my marriage.
Dorothy Littell Greco
How to Stay Married When You’re Stuck Between Needy Teens and Aging Parents
Image: Westend61 / Getty

Moments before I started speaking to a mom’s group at a church, my cell phone rang. It was my cousin informing me that my father was heading into surgery after an accident. The subsequent 45 minutes were a blur. After my talk, I raced home, packed a suitcase, and drove five hours straight to the hospital in New Jersey.

My dad had fallen and shattered his femur. While in recovery, he went into sepsis. The doctor told me that, given his age and pre-existing conditions, he might not survive. Although he did make it through, he never fully recovered. Thus began my immersion into adult caregiving. My sister and I teamed up to coordinate his care, pay his bills, keep his house running, and provide the encouragement he needed to get through physical therapy. He was adamant about finishing out his life in the place he had called home for the last 50 years, so after four months of therapy, I bundled his frail frame into my car and helped him fulfill his wish.

His sudden and unexpected transition ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview
To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.
Subscribe
Already a CT subscriber? for full digital access.
Posted:October 09, 2018
October
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Read These Next

Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top
Christianity Today
How to Stay Married When You’re Stuck Between ...
hide this
Access The Archives

Member-Only Access

Subscribe to Christianity Today to continue reading this article from CT's digital archives.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? to continue reading.