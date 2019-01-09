CT Women’s Top 10 Articles of 2018
Fleming Rutledge, Kate Bowler, Jackie Hill Perry, and more.
Read CT Women’s most-read articles of 2018, ranked in order of which ones our online readers engaged most.
- Fleming Rutledge: Why Being ‘Spiritual’ Is Never EnoughAmericans increasingly identify as “spiritual but not religious.” Radical faith goes beyond both.
- Opinion | DiscipleshipGod Came to Me in My CancerAt a time when I should have felt abandoned by God, I experienced what Augustine called “the sweetness.”
- How Southern Baptist Leaders Aided My Escape from AbuseChristian men helped me end a violent marriage. Their voices matter now more than ever.
- Swipe Right for JesusHow Tinder helped me come to terms with my evangelical identity.
- Opinion | Pop Culture12 Podcasts for Your Summer Listening ListA dozen women weigh in with their favorite podcasts on practicing the Sabbath, the science of pianos, and other topics worth talking about this summer.
- Six Ways to Support and Challenge Those Who Leave ChurchHow churchgoers can journey with their “done” brothers and sisters.
- Opinion | DiscipleshipWhy You Can’t Name the VirtuesOur culture has abandoned a wealth of teaching on character formation. Let’s revive these lost arts.
- Opinion | SexualityWhat I Learned from Same-Sex Abuse Inside the ChurchMy church mishandled my case. Yours doesn’t have to.
- Opinion | SexualityJackie Hill Perry: You Are Not Your TemptationsThree insights for understanding same-sex attraction and sanctification.
- ‘Queen Esther Inspired Me to Speak Up,’ Says Nassar VictimA biblical role model prompted Larissa Boyce to stand against her abuser. Her church supports her story.
