Sign up for our free newsletter:

Key Bible Verse: There is no longer Jew or Gentile, slave or free, male and female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus.(Galatians 3:28)

Dig Deeper: Acts 10

[God intends] that we present an authentic Jesus to our broken communities. —Mark E. Strong(Senior pastor of LifeChange Christian Church in ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, help me to see the people in my community the way you see them.

God showed up in my darkest hour

1. How did your time in an Iranian prison shape your relationship with God?

Throughout our lives we long for tangible signs that God is good and that he loves us. Being imprisoned in Iran was one of those. I have always believed in the sovereignty of God, but seeing God take care of me and rescue me ...

Every person has influence: fathers and moms influence their kids; managers influence their employees; church leaders influence their members. The danger is when we mistake influence for power. True, people in authority can often force compliance. But that is coercion, not influence. Influence is a ...