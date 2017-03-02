It was Harry Sparks who first told me the love between a father and mother was like a misshaped tree, and therefore different and better than all other love. Boyfriend and girlfriend? Husband and wife? They didn't know what love was, Harry said. Not really, anyway. Because their trees were tall ...
Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.
If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.