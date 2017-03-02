Sign up for our free newsletter:

Key Bible Verse: "This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." (Psalm 118:24, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 118

As Christian sports competitors and fans, we grow to reflect God by loving particular places and people. We share a narrative memory, a common story, that involves ultimate ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, let the activities I fill my life with bring glory and honor to you.

Keeping Christ at the center

1. What advice do you have for parents whose children are athletes?

Sports do not build character, sports expose character. Parents should emphasize their child's effort, attitude, courage, and self-sacrifice over performance.

Parents are responsible before God for leading their children to keep Christ ...

It was Harry Sparks who first told me the love between a father and mother was like a misshaped tree, and therefore different and better than all other love. Boyfriend and girlfriend? Husband and wife? They didn't know what love was, Harry said. Not really, anyway. Because their trees were tall ...