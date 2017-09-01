Sign up for our free newsletter:

Key Bible Verse: The way of the righteous is like the first gleam of dawn, which shines ever brighter until the full light of day.(Proverbs 4:18)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 4

[Proverbs] is ancient wisdom from long human experience endorsed by God himself. —Ray Ortlund Jr.(Senior pastor of Immanuel Church ...

Prayer for the Week

Father of wisdom, please instruct me with your wise counsel; teach me to value your wisdom as the rich treasure that it is.

God showed up in my darkest hour

1. How did your time in an Iranian prison shape your relationship with God?

Throughout our lives we long for tangible signs that God is good and that he loves us. Being imprisoned in Iran was one of those. I have always believed in the sovereignty of God, but seeing God take care of me and rescue me ...

Bill was at one of those defining moments. He didn't know at the time, and I doubt he realizes it now. But I remember it well.

Sales were down and the stress was high. In fact, I couldn't remember tension levels being so high. Employees worried about their job security. Others feared pay reductions. ...