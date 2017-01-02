I have very few regrets in life, but my earliest one is about T-ball. I forgot to bring home the sign-up sheet to register for the T-ball season. Somehow, at the tender age of six, I knew I was called to play baseball. And, very sadly, I had just missed my first golden opportunity to take part in the ...
