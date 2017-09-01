Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Log In | My Account | Help

Sign up for our free newsletter


Follow the Way of WisdomThis Week's Theme
Follow the Way of Wisdom
Practical guidance from Proverbs.


Today's Devotion
Street Smarts

Key Bible Verse: The way of the righteous is like the first gleam of dawn, which shines ever brighter until the full light of day.(Proverbs 4:18)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 4

[Proverbs] is ancient wisdom from long human experience endorsed by God himself. —Ray Ortlund Jr.(Senior pastor of Immanuel Church ...

Read more …

Prayer for the Week
Father of wisdom, please instruct me with your wise counsel; teach me to value your wisdom as the rich treasure that it is.

Moments of Truth
Stronger than FearStronger than Fear
God showed up in my darkest hour
Interview with Dan Baumann

1. How did your time in an Iranian prison shape your relationship with God?

Throughout our lives we long for tangible signs that God is good and that he loves us. Being imprisoned in Iran was one of those. I have always believed in the sovereignty of God, but seeing God take care of me and rescue me ...

Read more …


Fuel Your Faith
The Test of Integrity's StrengthThe Test of Integrity's Strength
Steve Gibson

Bill was at one of those defining moments. He didn't know at the time, and I doubt he realizes it now. But I remember it well.

Sales were down and the stress was high. In fact, I couldn't remember tension levels being so high. Employees worried about their job security. Others feared pay reductions. ...

Read more …



Special Offer: Free Trial Issue

Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.

If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.


Subscribe to Men of Integrity
First Name
Last Name
Street Address
Street Address
City/State/Zip
Email Address
Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
share this pageshare this page

FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  







Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.