Study Passage: 1 Peter 1:3-12

The Hope of Eternal Life

3 All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is by his great mercy that we have been born again, because God raised Jesus Christ from the dead. Now we live with great expectation, 4 and we have a priceless inheritance—an inheritance ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, let the joy of my salvation be evident to all.

Keeping Christ at the center

1. What advice do you have for parents whose children are athletes?

Sports do not build character, sports expose character. Parents should emphasize their child's effort, attitude, courage, and self-sacrifice over performance.

Parents are responsible before God for leading their children to keep Christ ...

I have very few regrets in life, but my earliest one is about T-ball. I forgot to bring home the sign-up sheet to register for the T-ball season. Somehow, at the tender age of six, I knew I was called to play baseball. And, very sadly, I had just missed my first golden opportunity to take part in the ...