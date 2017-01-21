Sign up for our free newsletter:

Key Bible Verse: We all have different gifts, each of which came because of the grace God gave us.(Romans 12:6, NCV)

Dig Deeper: Romans 12:4-8

You don't have to be some great religious leader with an impressive résumé and credentials to be able to offer something needful to your community. ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, help me to see the people in my community the way you see them.

God showed up in my darkest hour

1. How did your time in an Iranian prison shape your relationship with God?

Throughout our lives we long for tangible signs that God is good and that he loves us. Being imprisoned in Iran was one of those. I have always believed in the sovereignty of God, but seeing God take care of me and rescue me ...

The bride was moments away from walking down the aisle. The room was a hum of excited whispers and the fanning of wedding programs in front of happy faces. I glanced to my right, and the stained-glass windows on the opposite wall caught my eye.

The late-afternoon sunlight slanted in perfectly, giving ...