Sign up for our free newsletter:

Key Bible Verse: Rejoice in the Lord, you righteous ones; praise from the upright is beautiful. (Psalm 33:1, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 33

God has made his church an instrument of praise. When the song plays, he is glorified and we are gladdened, but one more thing happens. The song of the church is heard ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, let the joy of my salvation be evident to all.

Keeping Christ at the center

1. What advice do you have for parents whose children are athletes?

Sports do not build character, sports expose character. Parents should emphasize their child's effort, attitude, courage, and self-sacrifice over performance.

Parents are responsible before God for leading their children to keep Christ ...

I have very few regrets in life, but my earliest one is about T-ball. I forgot to bring home the sign-up sheet to register for the T-ball season. Somehow, at the tender age of six, I knew I was called to play baseball. And, very sadly, I had just missed my first golden opportunity to take part in the ...