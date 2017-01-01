Sign up for our free newsletter:

Prayer for the Week

Savior, please remove the guilt and shame of my sin and remind me that I am cleansed by your sacrifice.

God showed up in my darkest hour

1. How did your time in an Iranian prison shape your relationship with God?

Throughout our lives we long for tangible signs that God is good and that he loves us. Being imprisoned in Iran was one of those. I have always believed in the sovereignty of God, but seeing God take care of me and rescue me ...

Our culture puts emphasis on feelings, but the New Testament put the emphasis on thinking. Our conversion, for instance, powerfully transforms how we think: "Do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, so that you may prove what is the will of God, what is good, ...