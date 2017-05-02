Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Study Passage: 1 Corinthians 9:24-27

24 Don't you realize that in a race everyone runs, but only one person gets the prize? So run to win! 25 All athletes are disciplined in their training. They do it to win a prize that will fade away, but we do it for an eternal prize. 26 So I run with purpose in every

Creator, let the activities I fill my life with bring glory and honor to you.

Keeping Christ at the center
Interview with David E. Prince

1. What advice do you have for parents whose children are athletes?

Sports do not build character, sports expose character. Parents should emphasize their child's effort, attitude, courage, and self-sacrifice over performance.

Parents are responsible before God for leading their children to keep Christ

Billy Coffey

It was Harry Sparks who first told me the love between a father and mother was like a misshaped tree, and therefore different and better than all other love. Boyfriend and girlfriend? Husband and wife? They didn't know what love was, Harry said. Not really, anyway. Because their trees were tall

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
