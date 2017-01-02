Sign up for our free newsletter:

Key Bible Verse: "As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another." (Proverbs 27:17, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 12:1-3

God glories and delights in his creative work and calls for his image bearers to do the same in innumerable ways. Competition, rightly understood and ordered, is not simply about ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, let the activities I fill my life with bring glory and honor to you.

Keeping Christ at the center

1. What advice do you have for parents whose children are athletes?

Sports do not build character, sports expose character. Parents should emphasize their child's effort, attitude, courage, and self-sacrifice over performance.

Parents are responsible before God for leading their children to keep Christ ...

I have very few regrets in life, but my earliest one is about T-ball. I forgot to bring home the sign-up sheet to register for the T-ball season. Somehow, at the tender age of six, I knew I was called to play baseball. And, very sadly, I had just missed my first golden opportunity to take part in the ...