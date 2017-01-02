Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Sports And The Christian LifeThis Week's Theme
Sports And The Christian Life
Sports are more than just playing around


Today's Devotion
A Worthy Challenge

Key Bible Verse: "As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another." (Proverbs 27:17, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 12:1-3

God glories and delights in his creative work and calls for his image bearers to do the same in innumerable ways. Competition, rightly understood and ordered, is not simply about ...

Read more …

Prayer for the Week
Creator, let the activities I fill my life with bring glory and honor to you.

Moments of Truth
Redeeming SportsRedeeming Sports
Keeping Christ at the center
Interview with David E. Prince

1. What advice do you have for parents whose children are athletes?

Sports do not build character, sports expose character. Parents should emphasize their child's effort, attitude, courage, and self-sacrifice over performance.

Parents are responsible before God for leading their children to keep Christ ...

Read more …


Fuel Your Faith
I Love Sports!I Love Sports!
Philip Schiavoni

I have very few regrets in life, but my earliest one is about T-ball. I forgot to bring home the sign-up sheet to register for the T-ball season. Somehow, at the tender age of six, I knew I was called to play baseball. And, very sadly, I had just missed my first golden opportunity to take part in the ...

Read more …



Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.