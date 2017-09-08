What Do You Want?

Theme of the Week: Aim Your Desires

Key Bible Verse: I have asked one thing from the Lord; it is what I desire: to dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, gazing on the beauty of the Lord and seeking Him in His temple. (Psalm 27:4, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 27

Discipleship is a way to curate your heart, to be attentive to and intentional about what you love.

—James K. A. Smith (Professor of philosophy and Gary and Henrietta Byker Chair in Applied Reformed Theology and Worldview at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Jesus doesn't ask, "What do you know?" He doesn't even ask, "What do you believe?" He asks, "What do you want?" This is the most incisive, piercing ques-tion Jesus can ask of us precisely because we are what we want. Our wants and longings and desires are at the core of our identity, the wellspring from which our actions and behavior flow.

Jesus' command to follow him is a command to align our loves and longings with his—to want what God wants, to desire what God desires, to hunger and thirst after God and crave a world where he is all in all—a vision encapsulated by the shorthand "the kingdom of God."

Jesus is a teacher who doesn't just inform our intellect but forms our very loves. He isn't content to simply deposit new ideas into your mind; he is after nothing less than your wants, your loves, your longings. His "teaching" doesn't just touch the calm, cool, collected space of reflection and contemplation; he is a teacher who invades the heated, passionate regions of the heart.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, let me love what you love, and long for you and your kingdom.