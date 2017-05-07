Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Be a Man
Theme of the Week: Act Like Men
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Key Bible Verse: So let's not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don't give up. (Galatians 6:9)

Dig Deeper: Galatians 6:4-10

Over time it's easy for men to become emasculated emotionally. We make so many mistakes that we stop forgiving ourselves! Or we get so discouraged with our dream that we give up on it. We quit trying to win the battle ...

Prayer for the Week
Father, let me embrace wholeheartedly the challenges, responsibilities, and privileges of being a man of God.

July
A Faithful Legacy
