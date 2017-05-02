Starving to Be Perfect
My weight was nobody's business but my own...or so I thought.
What's God's Will for My Life?
Devotions to help you find your purpose.
I Can't Get Over Her
What can I do to move forward after a breakup?
Worth Every Single Dollar
Natacha Torres and her family decided the cost of a Christian education was worth the sacrifice.
When a Christian Teen Attends a Non-Christian College
Research suggests that college choice has an impact on religious commitment.
Afraid to Speak Up
Fearful how others might respond during class, I always slouched in my desk.
I'm Doubting My Faith
I feel as if I need something I can see, touch and understand—how can I get rid of these doubts?
Muscle-Bound Meekness
Jesus is an example of meekness—but he was anything but weak or a pushover.
22 New Year's Resolutions
These silly resolutions will definitely make your year more fun.
Hints of Home
Creative ways to keep in touch with your student.
Know Before You Owe
5 tips for using student loans wisely.
Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ Asks What It Really Costs to Follow Jesus
Martin Scorsese adapts Shusaku Endo’s acclaimed novel about faith, mission, and suffering.
‘La La Land’ Dances Between Love and Calling
What Christians might take away from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s latest hit.