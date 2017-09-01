Connect with us
22 New Year's Resolutions

These silly resolutions will definitely make your year more fun.

Enter to Win a Free iPad Mini 4

Been dreaming of your very own iPad Mini? Well, here's your chance to win a free one. Just three simple steps to enter:

Muscle-Bound Meekness

Jesus is an example of meekness—but he was anything but weak or a pushover.

Afraid to Speak Up

Fearful how others might respond during class, I always slouched in my desk.

This Is Only a Test

Even after I'd put down my No. 2 pencil, I still couldn't escape the ACT.
I Wanted to Quit College

Was college keeping me from changing the world?
Visit ChristianCollegeGuide.net

I'm Doubting My Faith

I feel as if I need something I can see, touch and understand—how can I get rid of these doubts?
For the Love of Money

I have a friend who has a real problem with money.
8 Steps to a Better Friendship with God

Tips on how to form good habits.
Radical Citizenship

Living out our heavenly citizenship on Earth
Money Matters for Parents

Expert advice for managing money during the college years.
Dealing with College Rejection Letters

Practical tips to plan for and recover from a possible rejection.
Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ Asks What It Really Costs to Follow Jesus

Martin Scorsese adapts Shusaku Endo’s acclaimed novel about faith, mission, and suffering.
‘La La Land’ Dances Between Love and Calling

What Christians might take away from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s latest hit.
