Taking the "I" Out of Holiday
I discovered the holidays were bigger than me and it changed everything.
Enter to Win a Free iPad Mini 4
Been dreaming of your very own iPad Mini? Well, here's your chance to win a free one. Just three simple steps to enter:
21 Fun Ways to Celebrate Christmas
Have a blast and help others.
8 Steps to Forgiveness
Forgiving someone who hurt you is never easy. But with God, it is possible.
Get a Free Copy of Christian College Guide Magazine
Download your free PDF
College Zone
What a Day!
Wondering what a typical day in college will be like? Here's a sneak peek …
Where's the Cash?
Four experts talk about how to find the money you need for college.
Advice & Hot Topics
I'm Doubting My Faith
I feel as if I need something I can see, touch and understand—how can I get rid of these doubts?
For the Love of Money
I have a friend who has a real problem with money.
Search for a Christian College
Faith, Life & True Stories
Where's My Christmas Spirit?
The kid had just broken a window, and I was ready to let him have it.
Radical Citizenship
Living out our heavenly citizenship on Earth
Parent's Corner
My Biggest Worry
I know my children will grow in knowledge, but will they also grow in love?
How We Afforded It
These five families believe a Christian education is worth the cost.
Entertainment
‘La La Land’ Dances Between Love and Calling
What Christians might take away from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s latest hit.
Why ‘The Secret of Kells’ is a Perfect Christmastime Movie
The film is a gorgeous reminder of the beauty of God that waits beyond our walls of fear.