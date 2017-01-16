Connect with us
Starving to Be Perfect

Starving to Be Perfect

My weight was nobody's business but my own.

What's God's Will for My Life?

What's God's Will for My Life?

Devotions to help you find your purpose.

I Can't Get Over Her

I Can't Get Over Her

What can I do to move forward after a breakup?

Worth Every Single Dollar

Worth Every Single Dollar

Natacha Torres and her family decided the cost of a Christian education was worth the sacrifice.
When a Christian Teen Attends a Non-Christian College

When a Christian Teen Attends a Non-Christian College

Research suggests that college choice has an impact on religious commitment.
Afraid to Speak Up

Afraid to Speak Up

Fearful how others might respond during class, I always slouched in my desk.
I'm Doubting My Faith

I'm Doubting My Faith

I feel as if I need something I can see, touch and understand—how can I get rid of these doubts?
Muscle-Bound Meekness

Muscle-Bound Meekness

Jesus is an example of meekness—but he was anything but weak or a pushover.
22 New Year's Resolutions

22 New Year's Resolutions

These silly resolutions will definitely make your year more fun.
Hints of Home

Hints of Home

Creative ways to keep in touch with your student.
Know Before You Owe

Know Before You Owe

5 tips for using student loans wisely.
Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ Asks What It Really Costs to Follow Jesus

Scorsese's 'Silence' Asks What It Really Costs to Follow Jesus

Martin Scorsese adapts Shusaku Endo’s acclaimed novel about faith, mission, and suffering.
‘La La Land’ Dances Between Love and Calling

'La La Land' Dances Between Love and Calling

What Christians might take away from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s latest hit.
