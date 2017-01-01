Connect with us
Taking the "I" Out of Holiday

Taking the "I" Out of Holiday

I discovered the holidays were bigger than me and it changed everything.

21 Fun Ways to Celebrate Christmas

21 Fun Ways to Celebrate Christmas

Have a blast and help others.

8 Steps to Forgiveness

8 Steps to Forgiveness

Forgiving someone who hurt you is never easy. But with God, it is possible.

What a Day!

What a Day!

Wondering what a typical day in college will be like? Here's a sneak peek …
Where's the Cash?

Where's the Cash?

Four experts talk about how to find the money you need for college.
Visit ChristianCollegeGuide.net

I'm Doubting My Faith

I'm Doubting My Faith

I feel as if I need something I can see, touch and understand—how can I get rid of these doubts?
For the Love of Money

For the Love of Money

I have a friend who has a real problem with money.
Where's My Christmas Spirit?

Where's My Christmas Spirit?

The kid had just broken a window, and I was ready to let him have it.
Radical Citizenship

Radical Citizenship

Living out our heavenly citizenship on Earth
My Biggest Worry

My Biggest Worry

I know my children will grow in knowledge, but will they also grow in love?
How We Afforded It

How We Afforded It

These five families believe a Christian education is worth the cost.
‘La La Land’ Dances Between Love and Calling

'La La Land' Dances Between Love and Calling

What Christians might take away from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s latest hit.
Why ‘The Secret of Kells’ is a Perfect Christmastime Movie

Why 'The Secret of Kells' is a Perfect Christmastime Movie

The film is a gorgeous reminder of the beauty of God that waits beyond our walls of fear.
