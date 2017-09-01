22 New Year's Resolutions
These silly resolutions will definitely make your year more fun.
Muscle-Bound Meekness
Jesus is an example of meekness—but he was anything but weak or a pushover.
Afraid to Speak Up
Fearful how others might respond during class, I always slouched in my desk.
College Zone
This Is Only a Test
Even after I'd put down my No. 2 pencil, I still couldn't escape the ACT.
I Wanted to Quit College
Was college keeping me from changing the world?
Advice & Hot Topics
I'm Doubting My Faith
I feel as if I need something I can see, touch and understand—how can I get rid of these doubts?
For the Love of Money
I have a friend who has a real problem with money.
Faith, Life & True Stories
8 Steps to a Better Friendship with God
Tips on how to form good habits.
Radical Citizenship
Living out our heavenly citizenship on Earth
Parent's Corner
Money Matters for Parents
Expert advice for managing money during the college years.
Dealing with College Rejection Letters
Practical tips to plan for and recover from a possible rejection.
Entertainment
Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ Asks What It Really Costs to Follow Jesus
Martin Scorsese adapts Shusaku Endo’s acclaimed novel about faith, mission, and suffering.
‘La La Land’ Dances Between Love and Calling
What Christians might take away from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s latest hit.