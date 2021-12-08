Theologian J. I. Packer was one of the most widely respected Christian writers of the twentieth century. Author of over forty books, he was known for profound theological writing that was always lively and worshipful.

Explore several articles included the anthology Pointing to the Pasturelands, a compilation of J. I. Packer’s columns and articles that covers several decades of Packer’s contributions in the pages of Christianity Today.

Tags:
History | J.I. Packer | Old Testament | Theology
Posted: 
December 8, 2021