Read 20 of Christianity Today’s most significant international stories. Articles are ranked in reverse order of popularity online.

20.
19.
18.
17.
16.
15.
14.
13.
12.
11.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.

Check out the rest of our 2022 year-end lists here.

Free Newsletters

Get the best from CT editors, delivered straight to your inbox!
More Newsletters
Tags:
Brother Andrew | England | Ethiopia | Evangelism | Philippines | Politics | Sri Lanka
Posted: 
December 20, 2022
More From: Compiled by Morgan Lee