Christianity Today’s print magazine cover stories focused on many of the evangelical conversations that happened in 2022: pastoral burnout, deconstruction, and the war in Ukraine. We also focused on telling people’s stories: from U2 star Bono to a little-known but trailblazing Bible translator. Here are CT’s cover stories ranked in reverse order of popularity online.

9. July/August

8. April

7. September

6. October

5. November

4. March

3. May/June

2. December

1. January/February

Check out the rest of our 2022 year-end lists here.