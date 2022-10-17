1 of 4

The apse of the central dome in the Lateran Baptistery places Mary between the apostle Paul to her left and the apostle Peter to her right, with Jesus above all. In this mosaic, Mary can be seen with her arms in the orans pose, “lifting up holy hands” (1 Tim. 2:8). Mary lifts her arms in the orans pose in the Vatican museum. The white maniple at her waist indicates a clerical rank. Flanked by saints, she appears to be exhorting the two women below her. The two were probably benefactors of the church. In the Basilica Sant’Apollinare Nuovo, 22 woman martyrs, ranked just below the apostles, are led by the Magi toward Mary and the newborn Christ. Each is identified by name and honored for giving her life to Jesus. A mosaic in the Chapel of Bishop Zeno of Verona depicts the Lamb of God and below that, four women. They are, from right to left, second-century saint Praxedis, Mary, Praxedis’s sister Pudentiana, and one living person indicated by a square halo. She is named Theodora, believed to be the mother of Pope Paschal I, and above her head is the Greek word episcopa, the feminine form of bishop. Some have argued this was an honorary title only. The feminine ending of her name has also been obscured.