The Bible tells us of the important place of women in the early church. Women were the first to reach the empty tomb and to proclaim the Resurrection (Matt. 28:1–10; Mark 16:1–8; Luke 23:55–24:10; John 20:1–2, 11–18). They contended for the gospel alongside Paul (Phil. 4:2–3), taught new converts (Acts 18:24–28), prophesied (Acts 21:9), had churches in their homes (Acts 16:14–15, 40; 1 Cor. 16:19), served the church (Rom. 16:1), delivered Paul’s epistles (v. 2), and were considered “outstanding among the apostles” (v. 7).

There is also a lesser-known visual record of women in ministry in Italy’s oldest churches. From around the time of the First Council of Nicaea down to the 12th century, Christians created depictions of women preaching, women marked as clergy, and even one carrying a Communion chalice, with which believers have always recalled Christ’s words “This is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins” (Matt. 26:28).

Radha Vyas, a photographer and a student at Dallas Theological Seminary, takes us on a tour of this artistic record of women in ministry.

Mary lifts her arms in the orans pose in the Vatican museum. The white maniple at her waist indicates a clerical rank. Flanked by saints, she appears to be exhorting the two women below her. The two were probably benefactors of the church.
Image: Photography by Radha Vyas

In the Basilica Sant’Apollinare Nuovo, 22 woman martyrs, ranked just below the apostles, are led by the Magi toward Mary and the newborn Christ. Each is identified by name and honored for giving her life to Jesus.
Image: Photography by Radha Vyas

A mosaic in the Chapel of Bishop Zeno of Verona depicts the Lamb of God and below that, four women. They are, from right to left, second-century saint Praxedis, Mary, Praxedis’s sister Pudentiana, and one living person indicated by a square halo. She is named Theodora, believed to be the mother of Pope Paschal I, and above her head is the Greek word episcopa, the feminine form of bishop. Some have argued this was an honorary title only. The feminine ending of her name has also been obscured.
Image: Photography by Radha Vyas

The apse of the central dome in the Lateran Baptistery places Mary between the apostle Paul to her left and the apostle Peter to her right, with Jesus above all. In this mosaic, Mary can be seen with her arms in the orans pose, “lifting up holy hands” (1 Tim. 2:8).
Image: Photography by Radha Vyas

[ This article is also available in Français. ]

Tags:
Bible | Church | Church History | Early Church | History | International | Italy | Pastors | Photography | Rome | Women | Women in Leadership | Women's Ordination
Issue:
November 2022, Vol. 66, No. 8, Pg 60, "Church Women"
More From: Photo essay by Radha Vyas