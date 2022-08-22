Bioethics for Nurses: A Christian Moral Vision

Alisha N. Mack and Charles C. Camosy (Eerdmans)

Alisha Mack (an evangelical nurse and nursing professor) and Charles Camosy (a Catholic ethicist) believe they’ve written a book that goes doubly against the grain. As they observe, most books on bioethics tend to prioritize doctors over nurses. Plus, they often marginalize Christian moral perspectives. In chapters covering the Christian origins of nursing and bioethics and casting a theological vision for nursing in the contemporary medical field, Mack and Camosy aim at a resource that leaves working (and aspiring) nurses “feeling more grounded and confident in refusing to choose between [their] faith and [their] profession.”

Workers for Your Joy: The Call of Christ on Christian Leaders

David Mathis (Crossway)

When Christian leaders abuse their power and fall into patterns of sin and corruption, they give leadership itself a bad name. In Workers for Your Joy, pastor and Desiring God editor David Mathis lifts up the biblical model, instructing would-be pastors and elders on the moral standards God demands and explaining what churchgoers should expect of their shepherds and overseers. “God made you to be led,” Mathis writes. “He designed your mind and heart and body not to thrive in autonomy but to flourish under the wisdom and provision and care of worthy leaders and, most of all, under Christ himself.”

Wrestling with Job: Defiant Faith in the Face of Suffering

Bill Kynes and Will Kynes (IVP Academic)

More perhaps than any other biblical text, the Book of Job provokes, unsettles, and baffles its readers. In this volume, father-and-son authors Bill (a pastor) and Will (a biblical scholar) Kynes ...

