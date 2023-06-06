Dear Publisher,
Each year, Christianity Today honors a set of outstanding books encompassing a variety of subjects and genres. The CT Book Awards will be announced in December at christianitytoday.com. They also will be featured prominently in the January/February 2024 issue of CT and promoted in several CT newsletters. (In addition, publishers will have the opportunity to participate in a marketing promotion organized by CT’s marketing team, complete with site banners and paid Facebook promotion.)
Here are this year’s awards categories:
1. Apologetics/Evangelism
2a. Biblical Studies
2b. Bible and Devotional
3a. Children
3b. Young Adults
4. Christian Living/Spiritual Formation
5. The Church/Pastoral Leadership
6. Culture and the Arts
7. Fiction
8. History/Biography
9. Marriage and Family
10. Missions/The Global Church
11. Politics and Public Life
12a. Theology (popular)
12b. Theology (academic)
Nominations:
To be eligible for nomination, a book must be published between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023. We are looking for scholarly and popular-level works, and everything in between. A diverse panel of scholars, pastors, and other informed readers will evaluate the books.
Publishers can nominate as many books as they wish, and each nominee can be submitted in multiple categories. There is a $40 entry fee for each title submitted in each category. To enter your nominations, please click on this link and follow the prompts. (Note: You will be directed to upload a PDF of each book you wish to nominate.)
Finalist Books:
If your book is chosen as one of the four finalists in any category, we will contact you and ask that you send a copy of the book directly to the four judges assigned to that category. We will provide mailing addresses for each judge.
Deadline:
The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, July 31, 2023.
Any questions about any aspect of the process? Email us at bookawards@christianitytoday.com.
Thank you!
-Christianity Today editors
