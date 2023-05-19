Timothy Keller’s influence can be seen and felt across evangelicalism today. He inspired many Christians to reengage with cities, put energy and resources into church planting, and find ways to communicate the gospel clearly and kindly.
Keller was a model of winsome apologetics. He addressed the needs people felt in their lives, explaining sin and salvation in ways that connected with their experiences. He wasn’t afraid to engage big ideas thoughtfully and carefully, and he didn’t lose sight of the fact that his aim was not intellectual victory but helping people reject their own idolatry and reconcile with Christ.
He authored multiple best-selling books, launched a church-planting network, and cofounded The Gospel Coalition. Even as he became a sought-after Christian celebrity, Keller remained grounded in his work as a pastor of a New York City congregation, setting an example of faithful ministry.
