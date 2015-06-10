What the late King of the Blues reminded me about the King of Kings.

Why the Hillsong hit still tops the charts.

mewithoutYou Does Not Exist (But Is Kicking Off Its Final Shows) The band reflects on 20 years of wrestling with spirituality and faith and making music.

News How Colleges Are Specializing Training for the Next Generation of Worship Leaders More Christian music programs are accommodating students who want to play sanctuaries rather than concert halls.

Music Review The Mountain Goats’ Latest Pandemic Release Looks into the Darkness In “Dark in Here,” singer John Darnielle explores a bleak but enchanted world—all the way back to the biblical story of Jonah.

Patrons’ Saints: Christians Turn to Patreon, Substack, and Kickstarter As more evangelical figures embrace crowdfunding, is the format demanding too much of them?

As Denominations Decline, Faith Looks Different in Nashville In the Music City, CCM sales outpace country albums.

After the Pandemic, Are Worship Leaders Gearing Up for Battle or Healing? At this year’s summer conferences, worship pastors and musicians prepare for a range of emotions as churches sing together again. Português

Obituary Died: B.J. Thomas, Born-Again Singer Who Clashed with Evangelical Fans Popular artist professed Jesus and earned five gospel Grammys before turning back to secular music.

Media Punk Rock Priests Offer Up Their ‘Parallel Love’ in Music and Sacrament There’s no other band quite like Luxury, Christian indie rockers who journeyed through tragedy and faith to Eastern Orthodoxy.

Review ‘Faithful’ Project Offers Sacred Space for Christian Women to Create A new collaboration from Integrity Music brings together musicians and Bible teachers to celebrate God’s faithfulness to women in a way that transcends evangelical silos.

Tribute DMX Bared His Sins and Soul to Make His Music a Testimony How the life and lyrics of the late rapper challenge our notions of sanctification and struggle.

Media The Broken and Beautiful Church Behind Aretha Franklin National Geographic’s biopic offers a glimpse into the congregation that formed the “Queen of Soul.”

The Equality Act, People of Faith, and Religious Freedom When sexual freedom conflicts with religious freedom, who will take precedent?

Music Lent Is a Time to Sing the Blues In the American music of brokenness and sorrow, my church learns to long for God’s restoration.