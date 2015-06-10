Reviews
- ‘Oceans’ Keeps RisingWhy the Hillsong hit still tops the charts.
- B. B. King, My Soundtrack for SufferingWhat the late King of the Blues reminded me about the King of Kings.
- Why Don’t We Sing Justice Songs in Worship?Let’s swap “sloppy wet kiss” for “break the arm of the wicked man.”
- I Went to Hollywood to Make My Own Music. Now I Make a Joyful Noise to the Lord.How a celebrity vocal coach changed her tune after encountering the truths of Scripture.
- 1 out of 3 New Guitars Are Purchased for Worship MusicIndustry study says church bands are core business.
mewithoutYou Does Not Exist (But Is Kicking Off Its Final Shows)The band reflects on 20 years of wrestling with spirituality and faith and making music.
- How Colleges Are Specializing Training for the Next Generation of Worship LeadersMore Christian music programs are accommodating students who want to play sanctuaries rather than concert halls.
- Mexican Worship Leader Layla de la Garza on the Power of ‘Sung Theology’Despite the lingering stereotypes, the Monterrey-based singer and minister set out to prove contemporary worship services can hold to the authority of Scripture.español
- The Mountain Goats’ Latest Pandemic Release Looks into the DarknessIn “Dark in Here,” singer John Darnielle explores a bleak but enchanted world—all the way back to the biblical story of Jonah.
- What I Want to Remember When English Churches Sing AgainWorship music is important, but God cares more about the heart.
Patrons’ Saints: Christians Turn to Patreon, Substack, and KickstarterAs more evangelical figures embrace crowdfunding, is the format demanding too much of them?
As Denominations Decline, Faith Looks Different in NashvilleIn the Music City, CCM sales outpace country albums.
After the Pandemic, Are Worship Leaders Gearing Up for Battle or Healing?At this year’s summer conferences, worship pastors and musicians prepare for a range of emotions as churches sing together again.Português
- Died: B.J. Thomas, Born-Again Singer Who Clashed with Evangelical FansPopular artist professed Jesus and earned five gospel Grammys before turning back to secular music.
- Punk Rock Priests Offer Up Their ‘Parallel Love’ in Music and SacramentThere’s no other band quite like Luxury, Christian indie rockers who journeyed through tragedy and faith to Eastern Orthodoxy.
- ‘Faithful’ Project Offers Sacred Space for Christian Women to CreateA new collaboration from Integrity Music brings together musicians and Bible teachers to celebrate God’s faithfulness to women in a way that transcends evangelical silos.
- DMX Bared His Sins and Soul to Make His Music a TestimonyHow the life and lyrics of the late rapper challenge our notions of sanctification and struggle.
When Do the Latest Hillsong and Bethel Hits Belong in Your Sunday Lineups?How worship pastors decide whether to sing to the Lord a new song.简体中文繁體中文
- The Broken and Beautiful Church Behind Aretha FranklinNational Geographic’s biopic offers a glimpse into the congregation that formed the “Queen of Soul.”
The Equality Act, People of Faith, and Religious FreedomWhen sexual freedom conflicts with religious freedom, who will take precedent?
- Lent Is a Time to Sing the BluesIn the American music of brokenness and sorrow, my church learns to long for God’s restoration.
- Died: Carman, Christian Showman Who Topped Charts with Triumphant FaithSinger of “Satan, Bite the Dust!” and “R.I.O.T. (Righteous Invasion of Truth)” believed in the power of celebrity and spectacle to draw people to Jesus.
