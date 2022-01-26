Is the Enneagram compatible with Christianity? Ian Cron, author of The Road Back to You and The Story of You says yes.

On this episode of The Russell Moore Show, Cron and Moore talk about the Christian roots of the personality typing system known as the Enneagram. They discuss how helpful the Enneagram can be as a tool for spiritual formation. And they talk about the power of digging into our personal stories—false messages and all—so that we can learn how to rewrite them according to the truth, love, and kindness of God.

“The Russell Moore Show” is a production of Christianity Today

Chief Creative Officer: Erik Petrik

Executive Producer and Host: Russell Moore

Director of Podcasts: Mike Cosper

Production Assistance: CoreMedia

Coordinator: Beth Grabenkort

Producer and Audio Mixing: Kevin Duthu

Associate Producer: Abby Perry

Theme Song: “Dusty Delta Day” by Lennon Hutton

Tags:
Psychology | Russell Moore | Science | Spiritual Formation
Posted: 
January 26, 2022
