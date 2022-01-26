Is the Enneagram compatible with Christianity? Ian Cron, author of The Road Back to You and The Story of You says yes.

On this episode of The Russell Moore Show, Cron and Moore talk about the Christian roots of the personality typing system known as the Enneagram. They discuss how helpful the Enneagram can be as a tool for spiritual formation. And they talk about the power of digging into our personal stories—false messages and all—so that we can learn how to rewrite them according to the truth, love, and kindness of God.

“The Russell Moore Show” is a production of Christianity Today



Chief Creative Officer: Erik Petrik



Executive Producer and Host: Russell Moore



Director of Podcasts: Mike Cosper



Production Assistance: CoreMedia



Coordinator: Beth Grabenkort



Producer and Audio Mixing: Kevin Duthu



Associate Producer: Abby Perry



Theme Song: “Dusty Delta Day” by Lennon Hutton