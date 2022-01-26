Subscribe to this Podcast:
Is the Enneagram compatible with Christianity? Ian Cron, author of The Road Back to You and The Story of You says yes.
On this episode of The Russell Moore Show, Cron and Moore talk about the Christian roots of the personality typing system known as the Enneagram. They discuss how helpful the Enneagram can be as a tool for spiritual formation. And they talk about the power of digging into our personal stories—false messages and all—so that we can learn how to rewrite them according to the truth, love, and kindness of God.
