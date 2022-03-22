Just because you’re not someone’s cup of tea doesn’t mean you aren’t a cup of tea. In this episode of VOICES’ Where Ya From? podcast, award-winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly shares her journey from condemnation to body positivity, as well as her passion for spiritual self-care and living boldly in faith.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is an award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, actress, author, and activist. A next-generation member of the pioneering vocal group the Clark Sisters, she has released several albums since her solo debut in 2004, most recently the Grammy-nominated KIERRA. Her first book, Big, Bold, and Beautiful: Owning the Woman God Made You to Be, debuted in 2021. Kierra has also created her own clothing line entitled Eleven60, works with organizations dedicated to youth and female empowerment, and is completing her master’s degree in clinical psychology. She and her husband reside in Detroit, Michigan.

From Our Daily Bread Ministries in partnership with Christianity Today.