Free at Last: All 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Have Been Released

After months of fervent prayer and fasting by Anabaptists and Christian supporters worldwide, every member of a group of American and Canadian missionaries held hostage in Haiti for two months has now been released.

“We glorify God for answered prayer—the remaining twelve hostages are FREE!” stated Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) in announcing the good news.

“Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe,” stated CAM. “Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able.”

“I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously.”

In Port-au-Prince, Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers confirmed the release to The Associated Press.

The group of 12 adults and five children—including an 8-month-old—was kidnapped by a Haitian gang called 400 Mawozo in October after visiting an orphanage. The gang demanded $1 million ransoms and threatened to kill the hostages.

Two hostages were released on November 21 and three more were released on December 5.

Today marked two months since “our difficult journey began,” stated CAM.

“As we stated one day after the crisis began—As an organization, we commit this situation to God and trust Him to see us through. May the Lord Jesus be magnified and many more people come to know His love and salvation. We again want to affirm our commitment to trust God to guide us.”

Christians in Haiti, both Haitian church leaders and other American missionaries, recently explained their concerns to CT about how the CAM workers could be released in ways that would embolden the gangs that have brought life in Haiti to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the consistently loving prayers of CAM supporters for the kidnappers themselves reveal three Anabaptist distinctives that other Christians should find both familiar and thought provoking, according to experts at the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.

The release comes amid an ongoing spike in kidnappings in the capital of Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti, which is struggling to recover from the July 7 presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude deadly earthquake that struck in mid-August, and a severe fuel shortage.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.