The Philippines Has the Longest Christmas Season in the World

The act of a mall shop worker putting up Christmas décor might seem an ordinary sight in December, November, or even October—but this was August.

“I took a video on the phone. I had to document it,” said Steve Pardue, who grew up as a missionary kid in the Philippines and now serves as program director at the Asia Graduate School of Theology in Metro Manila.

The majority-Catholic nation has been heralded for the world’s longest Christmas season, typically spanning from September to January or February, depending on the date of the Lunar New Year. What made the moment in August even more striking for Pardue was that the Filipinos’ months-long merrymaking was continuing despite ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

While American Christians lament the “Christmas creep” beginning around Halloween, the majority (if not almost all) of Philippine society begins playing Christmas tunes and lighting up the streets at the start of the “ber” months: September, October, November, and December.

Glowing Christmas star-shaped lanterns and belens—the electrical, digital, or physical representations of Joseph, Mary, and the baby Jesus huddled together in the manger—are put up on display. The colorful lights can be seen almost everywhere, from the poshest subdivisions to the humblest shacks.

For the country’s faithful, the extended, public Christmas celebration—fueled by commercial forces more than Christian devotion—can both enhance and detract from “the reason for the season.”

For Bishop Chito Sanchez and his wife Pastor Rachel Sanchez, a Filipino couple who lead River of God Church in the National Capitol Region, the long traditional celebration has led them to put more emphasis on the theological distinctives of the holiday come Advent time.

“I push the salvation message and push [the congregation] out of the gift-giving and the celebrations,” said Chito Sanchez.

Pastor Chad Williams of the Union Church of Manila was “blown away” by the openness to belen displays everywhere when he moved to the Philippines two and half years ago, in contrast to the US legal clashes over public Nativities.

But there’s also a downside. “If the belen is everywhere and [Christmas] is so long, the [season] loses some of its emphasis, the beauty of it,” Williams said.

The question for churches becomes, “Now, how do we stay Christ-centered in the middle of all of that?,” he said. The long Philippine Christmas season “is a cultural phenomenon: we can either use it for the glory of the Lord or get sucked into it.”

The calendar between September and January is packed with cultural and religious observations—with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the pinnacle (a result of three centuries of Spanish colonialism, which spread Roman Catholicism throughout the islands).

There’s Halloween, All Saints’ Day, and All Souls’ Day, which pay respect to the dead; then Bonifacio Day on November 30, which commemorates a Filipino leader who fought for Philippine independence against 19th-century Spanish colonizers; and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8, when Catholics express their belief of the perceived sinless nature of Mary, mother of Jesus.

The Catholic church holds the Simbang Gabi (“evening church”), a nine-day series of dawn masses leading up to Christmas Eve, then after Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there’s Rizal Day on December 30, likewise the commemoration of a national hero who made a stand against tyranny; New Year’s Eve on December 31; New Year’s Day on January 1; and the Feast of the Magi on January 6, which is traditionally when the decorations come down. Lately, though, some keep the celebration going until Lunar New Year.

Mall madness and commercial competition

The Philippines has been often called the “only Christian nation in Asia” and has the third-largest Roman Catholic population in the world. Around 83 percent of people are Roman Catholic and 11 percent are Protestant, according to the Pew Research Center.

Yet the gradual informal stringing of holidays surrounding the Christmas Days is probably more rooted in commerce than culture, says Felipe Jocano Jr., a cultural anthropologist at the University of the Philippines (UP).

Now in his late 50s, Jocano remembers when all that festive preparation happened only during the first week of December or after Halloween at the earliest. Two major economic shifts from the late 1990s helped to alter that calendar: the rise of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and the emergence of the call center/business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

OFWs take jobs as contract workers in various countries (say as service workers in the Middle East or nurses in the United Kingdom) and send earnings as remittances to their families at home. As of last year, there were 2.2 million, and their remittances in the first four months of 2021 reached US$11 billion.

Almost simultaneous was the explosion of call centers and business process outsourcing centers in the Philippines, starting from the capital and then expanding to the other major cities and provinces. The industry took off as American, Canadian, and European companies employed IT workers overseas and now includes 1.32 million workers and brings in US$26.7 billion in revenues.

During the 1990s, the middle class grew to have more spending power, Jocano noted, with spikes in remittances during town fiestas and ahead of Christmas. It was also during this time that the popular malls sprouted all over the archipelago, starting with the capital and the major cities.

They became places of community, not just for shopping and entertainment, but for businesses like banks, day care centers, salons, gyms, and clinics. Before long, enterprising churches, Roman Catholic and evangelical alike, would be holding their respective Masses and services in the mall’s chapels, conference halls, and theaters.

Before, Filipino Christians would attend their respective Catholic Masses or evangelical worship services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, then celebrate afterwards with family and loved ones.

“The malls precipitated a shift into our spending habits,” Jocano describes the change. “They became the opportunity for the new middle class to bring the family out … It was probably how the Christmas season became longer—to encourage the family to spend. The economy became a factor of cultural change.”

So when Pardue put up his social media post capturing a mall worker in the early days of prep back in August, it was a bit of a wink and some Christmas cheer—with a real economic undercurrent that has implications for the Christmas message.

“All these stores are struggling to keep up, and they are trying every trick in the book to get people to spend,” Pardue said. “That has a negative message that can crowd out the gospel.”

The pastors and ministers interviewed for this article say that, despite the creep of commercialism during the long season, the message of the gospel does not become diluted.

“It does not affect the church in any way. The absence and the presence of decorations does not make the season more Christian,” said Rev. Dr. Norman Manlapaz, pastor of the Bread from Heaven Christian Fellowship. “Jesus is Lord regardless of the season. Whatever we preach on the pulpit is evangelism, whether or not the Christmas is long or short.”

Others also regard the long celebration as a way to further spread the gospel, especially because words and terms related to Jesus and Christmas would often be mentioned during this time. The Joshua Project indicates that the momentum and opportunities to evangelize remain strong: It pegs the annual evangelical growth rate in the Philippines at 3.1 percent, higher than the global rate of 2.6 percent.

Pardue shared an insight given by his non-Filipino, international theology students who “come from countries that don’t have a strong Christian presence. In their observation and their context, this long Philippine Christmas is one of the key moments where they can talk about the gospel to their countrymen.”

“The secular forces are bringing Christianity everywhere. Alongside that comes the opportunity to have gospel conversations,” he said. “The season so permeates culture that you might have more extended opportunities to bring out the reason—Jesus—for the season.”

In Makati City, widely regarded as the Philippines’ equivalent of a larger Wall Street, Williams sees an opportunity for speaking more openly about Jesus’ incarnation.

“The season is far larger than us. How do we use the belens? How do we talk to our neighbors about the incoming incarnation of Christ—when they start putting them up?,” he asked. “I’m not going to shorten or lengthen it. I want to explore how to use it.”

The Sanchezes are versed by now when it comes to the long Philippine Christmas, having founded their church, River of God, 22 years ago. The cultural backdrop shapes how they engage with non-Christians during the holidays.

Chito Sanchez sticks to one message: “The true spirit of giving is having a relationship with God. That is the gift we can give others—let’s not expect presents but the present is the Word of God.”

Rachel Sanchez also veers away from the material to hone in on the essential.

“The essence is love and it’s about making [the one you are speaking to] understand that it is about the love of God,” she said. “This can also be a time for family. We get together for the long holidays. The OFWs come home.”

Sharing burdens with family and spiritual families

Filipinos are known for their close families. There’s a cultural expectation that family will bear each other’s burdens. Older siblings help foot the educational fees of their younger brethren. Grandparents act as nannies. When an emergency hits, everybody chips in.

Giving and altruism is not a one-day affair for Christmas, but a way of life for Filipino families across social classes. No wonder the belens are an irreplaceable image once the decorations start appearing across the Metro area. The salvation promised by the incarnation of Jesus is not perceived through an individual lens, but a collective one that comes close to home.

“The Holy Family was brought in by the Spaniards and resonated with an element already present in our culture,” said anthropologist Jocano. “That is why it looms so large in Spanish Catholicism. The interpretation of Christmas is oriented along the lines of the family.”

The family reunions at Christmas also become an instrument to resolve ongoing conflicts, put aside differences, and forgive each other.

Filipino Christians extended that sense of family and empathy to their spiritual brethren, giving sacrificially even during the worst parts of the pandemic’s lockdowns. Like most countries, the Philippine economy took a battering.

Still, as Chito Sanchez noted, it was during this ordeal that “our tithing and the love offerings doubled.” The monies are critical in continuing River of God’s ministry to the urban poor, feeding 3,000 people monthly in the communities of Paco and Pinagbuhatan in the National Capitol Region.

With the financial support continuing to increase during the pandemic, the Sanchezes have been able to hold revival meetings in provinces like Bacolod, Negros, and General Santos City, with the latter drawing in about 1,000 people in attendance. Gatherings have already been scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Pardue’s pastor friends had the same experience. Although there was a drop in the tithing in their respective churches, it wasn’t “as much … as they expected. Yet people were more sacrificial in their giving. Even when the numbers were down overall, there was a spirit of generosity.”

Williams compared the Filipino tendency to give amidst adversity to the Mexican culture’s inclination to celebrate despite hardships. “During times of prosperity, you can party all you want,” he said. “But in moments of poverty, the celebration takes on a different community meaning.”

Jocano, who worships at the Victory Christian Fellowship, names the Filipino value of “pakikisama” as potentially helpful to acts of evangelism during the long Christmas season—especially in the midst of the pandemic.

The word’s meaning is a combination of empathy and sharing one’s burden in the act of helping, feeling, and experiencing the other person’s emotions and state of being. On a deeper level, providing assistance or bringing joy to a friend in their toughest moments goes beyond altruism; it is a wordless message saying, “I am one with you. I feel what you feel. I am walking with you in your journey.”

“Christ died to save us from our sins, but we have made it remote,” he said. “We missed out on the fact that nakisama Siya sa atin (He became one with us and shared in our lives and experiences). He brought us into him and him into us. If we pick up on that, that is the chance for the church to bring hope and goodness into a society that has been so wracked by so many challenges.”

Because given the profound cultural and economic foundations on which the long Christmas celebration has anchored itself, the opportunities for winning souls and strengthening the ties that exist within church remain largely unexplored. The sixth-to-seventh-month holiday season can be fertile ground for spreading the Word to a people who just might be more unknowingly open to it than most.

Pardue lifted a passage from C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” to illustrate this landscape. One of the fantasy characters in that children’s classic says that an evil witch’s curse, burying the earth with non-stop, gloomy snow, has made his land of Narnia “always winter but never Christmas.” Yet in the tropical country that is the Philippines, “It is never winter but always Christmas.”