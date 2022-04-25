SCOTUS Tackles Arguments over Prayer at the 50-Yard Line

The US Supreme Court justices spun more than a dozen hypothetical prayer scenarios during oral arguments in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District on Monday.

They asked the lawyers arguing for their respective sides if a teacher could pray before class or after, silently or out loud, in a clear voice or a low mumble.

They asked if coaches could pray on the sidelines, in a press box, or a huddle. If they could pray with a prefatory statement that player participation wasn’t required. Or with the sign of the cross, the words of the Our Father, or hands lifted high. Could they pray with a crowd, into a mic, into a camera, with a group of players gathered around, or if no one was there and they were alone?

Justice Stephen Breyer, pointing out that the court has ruled on prayer in schools several times before, said, “This doesn’t seem like a new problem; it seems like a line-drawing problem.”

And then one of the justices even asked about literal lines drawn on the ground. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wanted to know why Washington state high school coach Joseph Kennedy insisted on praying in the center of the field, at the 50-yard line.

“He had to thank God,” she said. “But why there?”

The real line the court was trying to find, though, wasn’t marked with field paint. The justices tried to push the lawyers and each other to agree to a point where prayers protected by the First Amendment could be separated from prayers prohibited by the protections of the First Amendment.

Everyone agreed that the coach has a right to pray, but only as an individual and not as a representative of the public school, and not in a way that would coerce students into a religious practice.

“You’re not disputing the right of the school district to discipline Coach Kennedy if he were praying during the post-game talk, that the school can discipline him for that?” Justice Elena Kagan asked Kennedy’s lawyer, Paul D. Clement.

“That’s right,” Clement said. “Because it would be government speech.”

Richard B. Katskee, the attorney representing the suburban Seattle school district, argued that the prayers would be mistaken for official policy, since the coach was on duty, and that even if they were personal, they could still be coercive. Students feel the pressure to please their coach, he said, and they know the coaches make critical decisions about playing time that can affect college applications, scholarships, and the rest of the students’ lives.

“The coach is an amazingly powerful figure, with immense coercive authority,” he said. “The students know you have to stay in the good graces of the coaches.”

The justices debated whether the praying coach was really coercing his students. Justice Brett Kavanaugh pointed out there was no evidence that the coach preferred students who joined him at the 50-yard line, nor any effort to get all the players to join.

“This wasn’t ‘Huddle up, team,’ which is a common coach phrase, but this wasn’t that,” Kavanaugh said.

“No,” Katskee said, “but does the coach have to say that for the students to miss that?”

According to Clement, however, when the school district disciplined the coach, it noted that sometimes he prayed surrounded by students and sometimes no one joined him. The students clearly didn’t feel coerced, he argued. The school just didn’t like public prayers.

“There’s no evidence of coercion contemporaneously,” he said. “There’s no evidence of coercion in this record. The sole basis for the government’s action was religion.”

The Supreme Court has consistently sided with religious liberty advocates in recent years, and the 6-to-3 conservative majority is widely seen as sympathetic to religious plaintiffs. Some recent cases have also won unanimous or near-unanimous backing from the divided court. Last year, all of the justices sided with a Catholic adoption agency that argued it should not be required to place children with same-sex couples. This year, the court ruled 8-1 for a death row inmate who wanted his pastor to lay hands on him at the time of his death.

The court is expected to rule in Kennedy v. Bremerton in early summer.