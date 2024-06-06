Indian Christians Relieved as Election Results Limit Hindu Nationalists

The world’s largest democracy underwent a significant political shift in its 2024 general election, as Indian voters upended the previously unshakable dominance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains the largest coalition and will form India’s next government, likely making Modi the first Indian head of state to serve three terms since Jawaharlal Nehru led the subcontinent’s initial post-independence government. But as the official vote counting stretched past midnight on June 4, results indicated that voters rejected Modi’s aspirations for an overwhelming majority that many feared would have empowered him to reshape India’s secular and democratic foundations.

Christians and other religious minorities rallied for the cause of pluralism.

“The people have spoken clearly for a return to the founding ideals of India,” said Vijayesh Lal, general secretary of the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI). “They prefer harmony over narrow sectarianism and divisive politics.”

Running a populist campaign of Hindu nationalism, in 2014 Modi led the BJP to a landslide victory, securing the first outright majority for a single party in 30 years with 282 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament. His mandate was strengthened in 2019 when the BJP increased its tally to 303 seats.

Having won political control over the federal legislature and many regional states, Modi seemed invincible heading into 2024. Many critics worried that India’s multi-party democracy was sliding towards authoritarianism.

Opposition leaders claim the results of the 2024 election “shattered Modi’s aura of invincibility.” While the BJP-led coalition still secured a slim parliamentary majority with 286 seats, the BJP itself won only 240 seats, 63 fewer than 2019 and well short of the 272 it needed in order to govern alone. Modi had publicly stated that he would win 370 seats and his coalition would win over 400.

In such a scenario, Christians and many Indians suspected Modi would move the nation closer to the vision of the far-right Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent the BJP. John Dayal, spokesperson of the All India Catholic Union, said an overwhelming mandate could have empowered Modi to reshape India into a Hindu nation, disenfranchising religious minorities and indigenous communities from their rights and resources.

Founded in 1925, the RSS is considered to be one of the largest far-right volunteer movements in the world. One of its founders, Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar, had written that India’s religious minorities must be “wholly subordinate to the Hindu nation, claiming nothing, deserving no privileges, far less any preferential treatment, not even citizen’s rights.”

Such rhetoric has become embedded in the BJP narrative, resulting in an increase of hate crimes against Christians. However, data from the Pew Research Center indicated that the party’s polarizing brand of nationalism has little takers in large swaths of India, especially in its South. The backlash among traditionally tolerant Hindus, combined with frustration over rural distress, inflation, and unemployment, has led to a more fragmented political scene.

Many Christians see this as a blessing.

“The result is like breathing fresh air after a long time of suffocation,” said C. B. Samuel, former head of EFI’s relief commission.

Despite the setback, Modi still called the result the “victory of the world’s biggest democracy,” as he announced his intention to form the next government in negotiation with coalition allies. The development, sources said, signals a return to a more pluralistic democratic reality.

Samuel interpreted the opposition surge as a movement to support marginalized communities, avoid favoritism of any religion, and promote a sense of hope.

A. C. Michael, coordinator of the United Christian Forum, a human rights group that tracks data on Christian persecution, predicted a coalition government will “put Modi on a leash” and ensure greater accountability.

The BJP’s main challenger was the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a broad coalition of regional and ideological rivals of the BJP, brought together by Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party.

Gandhi, the great grandson of Nehru and heir to India’s preeminent political dynasty, embarked on a grassroots campaign of unprecedented scale—two marches of 2,000 miles and 4,200 miles across India over two years. Alongside allies like the Samajwadi Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Gandhi highlighted issues including Modi’s Hindu nationalism, alleged cronyism, and the erosion of civil liberties.

An aggressive social media offensive helped the INDIA coalition challenge the perception of Modi’s inevitable success. And in heartland states like Uttar Pradesh—where the BJP lost roughly half its seats—significant discontent was evident with the party’s traditional support base.

“The BJP grew increasingly authoritarian and instilled a climate of fear,” said an attorney in Uttar Pradesh, granted anonymity due to his close work with the persecuted church. “This verdict should alleviate those concerns.”

But persecution is prevalent in other states as well, stated award-winning human rights and peace activist Cedrick Prakash, a Gujarat-based Jesuit priest. He called the Modi government “particularly hostile” to all religious minorities, but that other adversely affected communities included small farmers, indigenous coastal people, migrant workers, casual laborers, tribals, Dalits, and other vulnerable sections of society. Civil society groups rallied on their behalf to swell the opposition’s ranks, and he said Christians should join them to pursue the “gospel values” of justice, liberty, and equality.

But alongside their vote, Indian Christians also mobilized in prayer. EFI members and other denominations came together in marathon prayer sessions and inter-church prayer chains.

“People cried out to God, humbling themselves, to ‘heal their land’ and reaffirm democracy and freedom during the elections,” said Paul Dhinakaran, chancellor of Karunya University and chairman of Jesus Calls Ministry.

Across the nation, hundreds of such groups, including Dhinakaran’s National Prayer and Ministry Alliance, fervently sought divine intervention as the tense vote counting unfolded, underscoring the significance of the electoral outcome for India’s religious minorities.

“Many shed tears of joy,” said Samuel. “Now is the time for gratitude, to step back to see God at work.”

But so must the Indian parliament. Prakash said this “second-best” election scenario was still an answer to prayer, but that it was now up to Modi’s coalition partners to ensure the new government does not tamper with the constitution.

“India has proved to the world that democracy, social justice, and constitutional laws must prevail over all other considerations,” said Dhinakaran.

The INDIA coalition will also have to work hard to become a functional opposition, as the diverse alliance united to defeat Modi without a shared ideological vision. While Gandhi’s Congress party is the largest in the coalition, more than half of INDIA’s seats came from regional parties.

Yet it still inspired hope among Christians.

“Indeed, we were expecting this kind of result,” said Jacob Ninan, pastor of Trinity Highland Tabernacle Church in the southeast state of Kerala, where Christians comprise 18 percent of the population. “There was intercession throughout the nation for a restoration to democracy.”

Nonetheless, for the first time the BJP was able to secure one of Kerala’s 20 parliamentary seats, after years of failing. Paradoxically this came through direct appeal to Christians through the local church, notwithstanding the party’s rhetoric elsewhere in India. The Congress party still claimed majority support of local citizens, securing 14 seats.

Ninan attributed the BJP’s new seat in Kerala to the local candidate’s charisma, citing his fame as an actor, his assistance to the poor, and his neutral stance on religion, as he avoided the Hindutva line.

Prakash was more scathing in his analysis.

“Voting for the BJP in Kerala is a troubling signal for secular democracy,” he said. “If Christians voted for the BJP, they would soon learn it is an anti-Christian party.”

Despite the positive turn in election results overall, however, Lal warned that social polarization and Christian persecution are unlikely to disappear immediately. Decades are needed, he said, to form the social will necessary to reject hate and restore fraternity. The outlook, in fact, “remains grim.”

Nonetheless, the balm is welcome.

“The 2024 Indian elections defied expectations,” Lal said. “The BJP’s hollow victory and the opposition’s triumphant loss reaffirmed democracy’s power to change the course of a nation, against all odds.”