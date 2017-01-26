World Relief
News
Evangelical Experts Oppose Trump’s Plan to Ban Refugees
World Relief and other major ministries argue that compassion and security are not opposing forces.
GleaningsImportant Developments in the Church and the World
- Jan 24,
9:23 am
US Missionary May Get Russia’s Anti-Evangelism Law OverturnedAfter 32 cases, lawmakers review Yarovaya restrictions on religion. Top courts could follow.
- Jan 23,
4:27 pm
Trump Grants Russell Moore One of His Top 2017 WishesPresident restores Mexico City Policy banning the funding of foreign abortions.
- Jan 23,
4:22 pm
Deadliest Winter Tornado in Decades Crumbles Baptist CampusThe twister destroyed four university buildings, damaged dozens of others, and injured seven students.
- Jan 19,
6:08 pm
Trump Stacks Prayer Service Lineup with EvangelicalsSouthern Baptists, Graham granddaughter to pray at Saturday’s National Cathedral event.
- Why Our Body Destroys ItselfThe science and spirituality behind the latest Nobel Prize in medicine.
- Why Abortion Workers Need Our Forgiveness and SupportSome pro-life advocates view Planned Parenthood employees as killers complicit in crimes. Abby Johnson sees them as people worth rescuing.
- Front-Load the Value: Creating a Better Experience for First-Time Church GuestsIs your church service putting your worst foot forward instead of your best? Here's a simple way to reverse that.
- Preaching Paradox and the Paradox of PreachingDangling questions can be more powerful than trite answers.
- The Christian & Culture: Three Ways to Engage with Your NeighborThe Great Commandment and the Golden Rule make us better listeners.
- God Doesn’t Need You to Try So HardA spiritual lesson for chronic achievers.
- Inside the Church Building of 2017What's hot, what's next, and what needs to die.
- 3 Ways Some Churches Grow Without Getting BiggerButts-in-the-seats growth is great. But it’s not going to happen for every church. That's never a reason to give up, coast along, or offer excuses.
- Facts Are Our Friends: Why Sharing Fake News Makes Us Look Stupid and Harms Our WitnessChristians are supposed to be the people who think the "truth will set you free."
- God Wants You to Get Some SleepOur restless generation is missing out on the spiritual benefits of shuteye.
Most Popular
Special Sections
- How Trump’s Inauguration Will Catalyze Christian WitnessNow is the time for the church to embrace the radical, ordinary influence of faith.
- Theology for Life (Ep. 8): The Kingdom of GodDr. Nick Perrin, Dean of the Graduate School at Wheaton College, joins the conversation.(The Exchange)
- Justicia para el extranjeroLas historias humanas detrás de los números.
- Magi, Wise Men, or Kings? It’s Complicated.Christian tradition finds meaning in each of these mysterious monikers.
- When God Fights Idolatry with Unconventional WeaponsA better way to read the bizarre story of Elisha and the bears.
- Love of Literature Feeds Karen Swallow Prior's FaithWhy the Liberty University English professor believes the church still needs the classics.
- Encountering the Mystical in the ‘The Fits’The fascinating film about adolescent encounters with the sublime gives us plenty to ponder.
- An Ancient Christian Vision for Modern MedicineMeet the Denver doctor on a hilarious, heartfelt search for the healing ingredient in health care.