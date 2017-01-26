Guest / Limited Access /
Evangelical Experts Oppose Trump’s Plan to Ban Refugees
World Relief
News

Evangelical Experts Oppose Trump’s Plan to Ban Refugees

World Relief and other major ministries argue that compassion and security are not opposing forces.

Kate Shellnutt

Important Developments in the Church and the World

View All Gleanings
Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All
View All of Our Latest

Most Popular

Filter By: Most Read/ Most Shared/ Editor's Picks

    Special Sections

    Jump to: Women / The Exchange / Christian History / Movies & TV / Books / Opinion