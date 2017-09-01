Reading the Reformation in 2017
Historians are still finding new things to say about Martin Luther and his movement.
GleaningsImportant Developments in the Church and the World
- Jan 6,
2:23 pm
Amazon's Alexa Delivers Your Daily Devo in Your Favorite Authors' VoicesHear Ann Voskamp, Shauna Niequist, and others straight from your smart device.
- Jan 6,
9:21 am
Beware of Making Jesus Your PasswordThese 75 popular Christian phrases and Bible verses are too predictable to be secure from hackers.
- Jan 5,
10:00 am
America’s Conversation Leaders, Ranked: Pastors Fall Between Trump and KanyeWho do people trust to discuss national problems beyond Twitter debates?
- Dec 29,
6:00 am
The Top 20 Christianity Today Articles of 2016The bigger story behind Jen Hatmaker, visiting Ken Ham's giant ark, and Andy Stanley's 'stinkin selfish' parents comment.
- The Micro-Premie DilemmaDoes NICU technology change our pro-life obligations?
- Is the Way Our Cities Are Designed Keeping Us Apart?How churches can benefit from a lesson in urban geography.
- Christianity Today’s 2017 Book AwardsOur picks for the books most likely to shape evangelical life, thought, and culture.
- How to Be at Peace and Get What You WantFortune 500 CEO Brad Hewitt’s wisdom for moving past our insatiable cravings.
- Towards Missional Effectiveness: Analogizing and Applying Missional Effectiveness (Part 7)Yo-Yos, newer churches, and established churches
- 3 Simple Words That Can Help Your Sermons StickA simple practice every pastor can do on Monday that can help last weekend's message have the impact you want.
- Towards Missional Effectiveness: The Mark of Multiplication (Part 6)Go where people are, make disciples, plant churches.
- Why Are Our Children So Anxious?Unpacking the reasons behind childhood and adolescent anxiety—and the hope we find in the gospel.
- Bleep Off: The Fight to Save Family-Friendly Movie FilteringHollywood studios sue VidAngel’s attempt to let viewers be ‘in the world but not of it.’
- Do Women Fighters Undermine the Bible’s Understanding of Gender?How both the culture and church struggle to value women and what it will take to change that.
Most Popular
Special Sections
- 'Get the Girl to Do It'What 'Hidden Figures' reveals about race, women, and how our sons see our daughters.
- Are You a Small Church Pastor? So Was JesusIf you pastor a small church Jesus knows what you're going through, because he felt it, too.(Pivot)
- Justicia para el extranjeroLas historias humanas detrás de los números.
- Magi, Wise Men, or Kings? It’s Complicated.Christian tradition finds meaning in each of these mysterious monikers.
- When God Fights Idolatry with Unconventional WeaponsA better way to read the bizarre story of Elisha and the bears.
- Léonce Crump Traded His NFL Future for a Pastor's BurdenFor the former pro football player, "getting justice right" starts with loving where you live.
- A Bunch of Deleted Scenes Might Become Your Movie of the YearKirsten Johnson’s collection of arresting leftovers, ‘Cameraperson,’ is laden with meaning.
- Seven Boring Ways the Church Can Change the WorldHonestly, it’s nothing radical.