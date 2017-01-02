Refugees Welcomed Me
I was plunged into a world all-too familiar with trauma and death. Thank God.
GleaningsImportant Developments in the Church and the World
- Jan 31,
7:00 pm
Trump's Supreme Court Pick: Religious Freedom Defender Neil GorsuchScholarly Denver judge who ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby would fill Scalia's seat as the court's only Protestant.
- Jan 27,
8:17 am
What Both DC Marches Agree On: Abortions Haven’t Been This Rare Since Roe v. WadePro-life and pro-choice advocates agree on data, disagree on causes.
- Jan 26,
1:50 pm
Only 1 in 7 Senior Pastors Is Under 40Report finds passing pulpits to millennials a ‘glaring challenge.’
- Jan 26,
1:49 pm
2 in 5 Churches Will Adjust Activities for Super Bowl SundayMethodists and Lutherans more likely to watch Patriots vs. Falcons than Baptists and Pentecostals.
- The Inconceivable Start of African-American ChristianityWhy slaves adopted their oppressor's religion—and transformed it.
- Frederick Douglass’s Crusade against ‘Soul-Destroying Religion’The abolitionist's faith gave him deeper love for humanity—and greater antipathy for slavery.
- Can ‘The Resurrection of Gavin Stone’ Raise Christian Movies from the Dead?The church-friendly comedy aims to replace cringes with laughs—but does it succeed?
- Searching for Gorsuch: For Many Evangelicals "It's the Supreme Court, Stupid"Many Evangelicals voted for Trump for the Supreme Court, so let's stop painting them with every other brush
- 6 Things Your Church Can Do During the Refugee BanThe recent executive order has thrust refugees and resettlement agencies into limbo. Here’s how you can help.
- Should America’s Refugee Policy Put Persecuted Christians First?Four Christian experts offer their take on Trump’s controversial plan.
- Henri Nouwen’s Weakness Was His StrengthHow a gifted, high-achieving spiritual guide learned to share his wounds with others.
- Management or Multiplication?Plan time to work ON the ministry, not just IN the ministry.
- What Arab Church Leaders Think of Trump Prioritizing Persecuted Christian RefugeesMiddle East believers appreciate the sentiment of the new president’s executive order. But not its strategy.
- ‘Paterson’ Richly Rewards the WatchfulSo much depends upon a bus driver, carefully attentive, writing poetry in Paterson, NJ.
- What the Hygge Trend Tells Me About True ComfortI like warm socks, coffee, and a cozy fire. But real, sustainable self-care involves something unexpected.
- 8 Characteristics of a Great Podcast (Plus Some Church Leadership Podcasts I Like)If you're a podcaster, here's one listener's blunt assessment of what works and what doesn’t. This is the stuff your friends won't tell you.(Pivot)
- Justicia para el extranjeroLas historias humanas detrás de los números.
- Magi, Wise Men, or Kings? It’s Complicated.Christian tradition finds meaning in each of these mysterious monikers.
- A Psalm for the Refugee Crisis in AmericaWhen our government is wrong, the church responds by doing what is right.
- We Were Seduced by PowerFive pastors confess their temptations to manipulate, control, and cling to worldly significance.
- Encountering the Mystical in the ‘The Fits’The fascinating film about adolescent encounters with the sublime gives us plenty to ponder.
- An Ancient Christian Vision for Modern MedicineMeet the Denver doctor on a hilarious, heartfelt search for the healing ingredient in health care.