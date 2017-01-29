Guest / Limited Access /
The Surprisingly Positive Legacy of the Kermit Gosnell Case
Yong Kim / AP
Women

The Surprisingly Positive Legacy of the Kermit Gosnell Case

How the worst of the abortion industry brought out the best of pro-life advocacy.

Kelly Rosati

Important Developments in the Church and the World

View All Gleanings
Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All
View All of Our Latest

Most Popular

Filter By: Most Read/ Most Shared/ Editor's Picks

    Special Sections

    Jump to: Women / The Exchange / Christian History / Movies & TV / Books / Opinion