Willie Petersen
I Went From Fighting in a Cage to Living in a Hut
How an MMA fighter found Jesus—and discovered his calling in the Congo.
The Top 20 Christianity Today Articles of 2016The bigger story behind Jen Hatmaker, visiting Ken Ham's giant ark, and Andy Stanley's 'stinkin selfish' parents comment.
The 12 Most-Read Stories of the Persecuted ChurchRussia bans evangelism, Pakistan's bloody Easter Sunday, Muslims pledge to protect Christians, and more.
Here’s Who Will Pray at Trump’s Inauguration(UPDATED) What the president-elect's unusually broad and diverse clergy lineup tells us.
The Top 10 Testimonies of 2016Here are the Christian conversion stories that CT readers shared most.
- Jesus’ Family Tree Shows Us He Is Worth the WaitIt's okay that most of us want to skip through the genealogy of Jesus—but we should still read it.
- Our Top 10 Articles of 2016Readers and editors rank the best posts of the year.
- Christianity Today’s 2017 Book AwardsOur picks for the books most likely to shape evangelical life, thought, and culture.
- How to Be at Peace and Get What You WantFortune 500 CEO Brad Hewitt’s wisdom for moving past our insatiable cravings.
- Weekend Edition - December 31Book recommendations from Christianity Today, The Gospel Coalition, and Desiring God
- Most Read Posts of 2016 (1-10)It's that time of year.
- Did 2016 Expose America's (And the Church's) Fame Addiction?The church should be providing a counter-cultural balance to our fame obsession. Instead, we're feeding into it.
- Theology for Life (Ep. 4): Kenosis: What Does Philippians 2 Teach Us About Jesus and His Divine Attributes?who, existing in the form of God, did not consider equality with God as something to be used for His own advantage
- Investments for the KingdomEventide Funds has confounded the investment world with its success—and its biblically based principles.
- Why I Don’t Trust New Year’s Resolutions or 10-Year PlansInnovation has more room to breathe when we’re operating within God’s seasons instead of on our schedules.
- In the Valley of Postpartum DepressionWhy is it so hard for Christian women to seek help?
- Can We Evangelize Late Modern Culture?We cannot assume a shared foundation.(The Exchange)
- Ayudando a los estudiantes a tener éxito en aprender inglésNuestra familia eclesiástica sirvió como puente y apoyo para mi familia y nos ayudó a sentirnos bienvenidos en una nueva comunidad.
- Magi, Wise Men, or Kings? It’s Complicated.Christian tradition finds meaning in each of these mysterious monikers.
- When God Fights Idolatry with Unconventional WeaponsA better way to read the bizarre story of Elisha and the bears.
- Léonce Crump Traded His NFL Future for a Pastor's BurdenFor the former pro football player, "getting justice right" starts with loving where you live.
- Threatened by Terrorists, Nine Monks Made an Amazing DecisionWhat type of reaction will their thought-provoking response stir in you?
- Seven Boring Ways the Church Can Change the WorldHonestly, it’s nothing radical.