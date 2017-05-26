Reviews

|

Interview
Home > The Magazine > 2017 > June

Why the Modern World Is Making Us Miserable

Mark Sayers asks us to look to the Bible’s steadying influence in an era of cultural turmoil.
Why the Modern World Is Making Us Miserable
Image: Shaun Menary / Lightstock

Mark Sayers hears it all the time: Between the election of Donald Trump, Britain’s exit from the European Union, clashes over transgender bathroom use, and the horrors of ISIS, doesn’t it feel like the world has gone mad? In Strange Days: Life in the Spirit in a Time of Upheaval (Moody), the Australian author and pastor applies a biblical lens to the craziness that surrounds us. Hunter Baker, professor of political science at Union University, asked Sayers how Christians can keep their bearings and live kingdom-oriented lives when the world makes no sense.

Why do you suspect that the modern world is making us miserable?

When it comes to ease and comfort, the infrastructure of the modern world is unsurpassed. However, the recent epidemic of mental health challenges is telling us that something else is going on. There’s an interesting phenomenon called the Immigrant Paradox: People migrating from the majority world to the West often experience an initial improvement in health and well-being. Yet, as they become fully assimilated into Western culture, the gains are reversed. It seems there is something about the perks of modernity, and the skewed expectations they create, that throws us off balance.

What do you mean when you say that a secular society has never existed?

God made us as religious creatures. We cannot not worship; the only question is who—or what—we worship. Thus the whole of human life is lived in a religious key. Part of the reason for our increasingly fractious and extreme political culture is this religious impulse. The post–World War II political order attempted to avoid the extremes of left and right. But this is struggling to hold, as many push with religious fervor for the ...

Subscriber access only You have reached the end of this Article Preview

To continue reading, subscribe now. Subscribers have full digital access.

June
Support our work
Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Tags:
Bible|Donald Trump|ISIS (Islamic State)|Millennials|Patriotism and Nationalism|Politics|Secularism|Sexuality and Gender|Tolerance|Transgender
From Issue:
June 2017, Vol. 61, No. 5, Pg 68, "What to Do When the World Goes Crazy"
More From This IssueJune 2017
June
Read These Next
Also in this IssueWhat Science Says About the Age of Accountability
Interview | CT Magazine
What Science Says About the Age of Accountability
The latest research on good, evil, and infants.
Rebecca Randall
RecommendedTrump’s Religious Liberty Order Doesn’t Answer Most Evangelicals’ Prayers
News
Trump’s Religious Liberty Order Doesn’t Answer Most Evangelicals’ Prayers
Prayer breakfast pledge to ‘totally destroy’ Johnson Amendment comes up shy; conscience exemptions from LGBT anti-discrimination rules missing.
Kate Shellnutt
TrendingThe Theology Beneath the Trump-Comey Conflict
The Theology Beneath the Trump-Comey Conflict
How the former FBI director’s interest in Reinhold Niebuhr shaped his approach to political power.
Steven Weitzman
Editor's PickBen Sasse: Adolescence Is a Gift, but Extended Adolescence Is a Trap
Interview
Ben Sasse: Adolescence Is a Gift, but Extended Adolescence Is a Trap
The Nebraska senator wants parents to get serious about shepherding kids into responsible adulthood.
Interview by Matt Reynolds
Strange Days: Life in the Spirit in a Time of Upheaval
Strange Days: Life in the Spirit in a Time of Upheaval
Mark Sayers
Moody Publishers
2017-05-02
192 pp., $9.50
Buy Strange Days: Life in the Spirit in a Time of Upheaval from Amazon
Current Issue
June 2017Subscribe
June
Read This Issue
Christianity Today
Why the Modern World Is Making Us Miserable
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
hide thisJune June

In the Magazine

June 2017

To continue reading, subscribe now for full print and digital access.