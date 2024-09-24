Fourth Lausanne Congress Embraces Younger Leaders, ‘Marketplace’ Christians, and Technology 

Panelists share about the influence that the Lausanne Movement has had on their ministries on September 24, 2024.

More than 5,000 evangelicals from more than 200 countries gather in South Korea to celebrate and strategize about evangelism.

Steve Oh can trace his family’s Christian heritage back to the Protestant missionaries who arrived in Korea in the 1800s.

“My family has been blessed by the global missionary movement,” said Oh, a Korean Australian pastor who leads Sydney Living Hope Community Church.

This week, Oh is one of 5,200 Christians from more than 200 countries in Incheon, South Korea, for the fourth Lausanne Congress. The gathering comes as a “full circle moment,” commemorating both the personal and corporate fruit of global evangelism in the past half-century.

Fifty years after Billy Graham and John Stott made history by convening 2,700 evangelicals from 150 countries, the movement’s leaders believe this collaboration can go even further.

“The four most dangerous words in the global church today are, ‘I don’t need you,’” said Lausanne Movement global executive director and CEO Michael Oh (no relation to Steve Oh). A fellow member of the Korean diaspora, Oh wore a traditional hanbok during his opening remarks on Sunday.

In the 15 years since Lausanne convened its last Congress in Cape Town, South Africa, the movement has sought to broaden whom it includes as essential partners in the Great Commission. It organized events for leaders under age 40 in Jakarta in 2016, and for “marketplace” Christians, or those not working in professional ministry, in Manila in 2019.

Since its inaugural event in 1974, Lausanne has deepened cooperation among evangelicals around the world, say the leaders CT interviewed on site during Lausanne 4. As the movement pays attention to developing younger leaders and extending its networks, it has released a massive State of the Great Commission report and the Seoul Statement, two documents reaffirming the movement’s commitment to serving as a thought leader on evangelism and theology.

In the leadup to the event, Lausanne began to challenge local churches to adopt a posture of cooperation.

Many Korean congregations have historically struggled to get along; in 2014, the World Evangelical Alliance canceled its general assembly scheduled for the South Korean capital because of divisions among the country’s evangelicals.

Early on in the planning process for this year’s Lausanne Congress, Onnuri Church, one of the largest Presbyterian congregations in Korea, brought more than 430 churches together to pray. Around 200 congregations began to preach collectively through the book of Acts. Many raised funds to cover conference costs. Around 4,000 local Christians are currently praying for the event.

The Korean church significantly contributed financially to the convention center, meals, transportation, and production costs.

Forging trust among Korean Christian leaders hasn’t been easy, according to Yoo Kisung, a local organizer who leads Good Shepherd Church in Seoul. But he recognizes the preparation as an opportunity for reflection and for inspiring the next generation: “Young people who worked with Lausanne are the future leaders in the Korean church.”

Lausanne’s leaders who traveled for the event, such as Menchit Wong, a board member from the Philippines, also emphasized the generational impact.

“Now that I am much, much senior, my task is to see younger and younger leaders take their place in bringing children to Jesus,” she said.

The Seoul Congress features an all-time high percentage of female delegates (29%) and of delegates under 40 (16%). More than 1,450 attendees work outside of full-time ministry. On Tuesday, it held a dinner for younger leaders who packed a massive convention center ballroom, and later this week Lausanne will have a commissioning ceremony for its marketplace attendees (28%).

Spending the week with this diverse and disparate population reminds US-based Ghanaian Casely B. Essamuah, secretary of the Global Christian Forum, that “the church is greater and bigger and larger than any of our denominations or any of our enclaves.”

“When you come here, you cannot but be inspired to see what God is doing around the world,” he said. “Your heart is also broken by the persecution that others are going through, and it informs your prayer life. You see people and are able to network with them for the greater good of the global church.”

Hearing Christians from around the world tell firsthand stories of persecution and of God’s grace is a one-of-a-kind experience, says Christian Maureira, director and professor at Martin Bucer Seminary in Chile. “Hearing what God is doing in Pakistan, Malaysia, Europe, in the Muslim world … it’s very impactful.”

For Claudia Charlot, dean of business at Université Emmaüs in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti, the conference has enabled her to connect with Asian missionaries from the One Mission Society, the organization that founded the school she works at.

“I never would have met those folks without Lausanne,” she said.

Each of Lausanne’s previous congresses has released a landmark evangelical document: the Lausanne Covenant (1974), the Manila Manifesto (1989), and the Cape Town Commitment (2010). Keeping with the alliterative trend of the two most recent publications, Lausanne announced on Sunday that it had released the Seoul Statement, a seven-part treatise that states theological positions on the gospel, the Bible, the church, the “human person,” discipleship, the “family of nations,” and technology.

The Seoul Statement “was designed to fill in some gaps, to be a supplement in seven key topics that we have not thought enough about or haven’t reflected or written enough about within the Lausanne Movement,” said David Bennett, Lausanne’s global associate director.

“We were not trying to create a fourth document which would then replace or make obsolete those earlier three documents,” he added.

The statement—a 97-point, 13,000-word text—was issued on Sunday. Its release surprised some delegates, who anticipated the chance to offer input, since previous congresses had collectively hammered out statements over the course of a week.

“Building on a rich & diverse history, this @LausanneMovement statement has so much good, & I’m thankful for the theological clarity for this moment,” wrote Ed Stetzer, Lausanne’s regional director for North America on Instagram. “Yet, I wish it had a greater call to prioritize evangelism.”

At least one group, the Korean Evangelicals Embracing Integral Mission (KEEIM), organized a meeting on Tuesday for delegates to compile their concerns.

Portions of the Seoul Statement on the topic of homosexuality were amended after its release, a report by Christian Daily International observed.

Korean Christian leaders voiced objections to the original versions, particularly in how they may have portrayed that “many local churches and Christian communities did wrong, even though most local churches and Christian communities did not.”

In paragraph 69, instead of describing how Christians who are same-sex attracted face challenges “in many local churches due to ignorance and prejudice,” it now states that this occurs “even in Christian communities.” Instead of saying the church repents for its “failures,” the line now says it repents of “our lack of love.”

The word “faithful,” which was used to describe believers who experience same-sex attraction, was also removed in the subsequent paragraph. These edits were intended to be made prior to the Seoul Statement’s publication, said Lausanne spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ivor Poobalan, principal of Colombo Theological Seminary in Sri Lanka, and Victor Nakah, international director for sub-Saharan Africa with Mission to the World, jointly led Lausanne’s theology working group, which spent around 18 months on the statement.

According to Bennett, those drafting the document were asking themselves:

What needs to be done?

Are there areas of the fullness of God’s desire for the nations, his desire for his church, areas where we have not listened carefully enough, or where our changing world is raising new questions that were not answered fully enough in our three foundational documents?

This document followed on the heels of the State of the Great Commission report, released several weeks ago. The 500-page report explored the current status of world evangelization through data and research, and it offered ideas and opportunities for leaders in various regions to continue ministering effectively.

“There are hundreds of thousands of church congregations with hundreds of millions of followers of Jesus Christ,” Poobalan and Nakah, who also worked on this report, wrote in its introduction. “But to successfully execute the Great Commission, we need a fitting church with Great Commission hearts and minds.”

This commitment to deep theological work appeals to Tom Lin, the president of US-based InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

“It could be just one concept that comes out of a Lausanne that kind of trickles down over many years to many places around the world,” he said.

Kim Jongho of KEEIM learned about Lausanne’s documents as a college freshman. “Their commitment to integral mission inspired me that I could be a Christian in a responsible way in society,” he said. “They were a sign of hope for me.”

Although Lausanne has demonstrated this extent of influence on the evangelical world for 50 years, a movement like this one has to be careful not to just rest on its own history, says Ruslan Maliuta, network strategist for OneHope in Ukraine.

“In the ’70s, to gather [thousands of] people from all around the world, that, in itself, was an amazing, huge achievement,” he said. “It still is an achievement, but a megachurch network can do that. While it’s still a big endeavor, it’s not something that stands out.”

Instead, in a changing world, organizations with the ability to convene at this level ought to reflect on the type of gatherings they organize.

“Every significant global group, including Lausanne, needs to be very intentional about reimagining itself in this time and age,” said Maliuta.

To that end, Lausanne has set up a Digital Discovery Center, a series of interactive exhibits to help attendees learn more about where evangelism and technology are colliding. Afternoon sessions deal with topics such as artificial intelligence and transhumanism.

And Michael Oh, during his speech on Tuesday evening, which commemorated the 50th anniversary of Lausanne, reminded delegates that the movement was “passionately committed to three Ds: disciple-making in the world, disciple-maturing of the church, and digital.”

“We are at a watershed moment in the body of Christ,” said Paul Okumu of the Kenya Center for Biblical Transformation. “On the one hand, there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of celebration about what God is doing. But on the other hand, there is exceptional concern because of the persecution and religious intolerance that are coming.”

“I am here to stand in solidarity with the global evangelical church—embracing both her beauty and resilience, as well as her imperfections and messiness,” said Lisman Komaladi, who serves in Singapore as IFES East Asia’s regional secretary. “I trust that together, we can become a more faithful witness of Christ to the world, wherever we are.”