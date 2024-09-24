The United Nations Is a Mission Field

I flash my United Nations (UN) access badge to the police officer, and he waves me through the security barrier. As I approach the plaza, I see snipers with rifles on the roof and hear a dozen different languages. Black limousines are everywhere as presidents and prime ministers converge in New York City, preparing their speeches for the UN General Assembly, which kicked off earlier this month.

It’s been five years since I became Mennonite Central Committee’s (MCC) representative to the UN and first gained access to this community of politicians, humanitarians, and activists from around the world. I’ve observed the inefficiencies of this bureaucracy—its challenges in acting decisively and emphatically. I’ve seen many inside push for policies I fundamentally oppose because of my Christian convictions.

But through my role with MCC, I’ve also realized that my workplace is a mission field where I have daily opportunities to bear witness as Christ’s disciple to the world of political power. For instance, I know a UN ambassador on the Security Council who told a small group of Christian agencies that we inspired her to be true to her own Christian faith as she navigated the challenges of violence in Israel and Palestine.

I’ve watched the UN ambassador from Albania, who while serving on the Security Council, tell a group of 40 Christian college students that his calling was to keep exposing Russia’s lies to the world about their military invasion of Ukraine and that documenting the truth will matter one day. I’ve stopped at the statue in the UN building dedicated to Michael “MJ” Sharp, a former MCC worker who later served with the UN. After years of working with local Congolese mentors, MJ and his UN colleague Zaida Catalán of Sweden were ambushed and executed by an armed group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), with their interpreter and three motorbike drivers still missing.

Over 6,000 nongovernmental agencies have applied for and been granted UN consultative status, permitting them to officially engage UN diplomats and staff, enter the complex, and participate in UN activities. Through Caritas, the Catholic church has a presence here, as well as the Anglican, Methodist, and Presbyterian churches. But of the most prominent US evangelical international agencies, including Compassion International, Hope International, International Justice Mission, Samaritan’s Purse, and World Relief, only World Vision has a dedicated UN office and everyday presence in New York like MCC does.

But what if followers of Christ saw this community of 5,000 diplomatic staff and 8,000 UN employees as an unreached people group? What if they realized that influencing the political power in these halls had an outsize impact of compassion and justice on the people whom so many Christians serve in international ministries? What if we befriended and were inspired here by the public servants with moral courage from many faiths and nations?

A Rare Voice to Political Power

In a number of the 45 countries where MCC has relief, development, and peacemaking ministries, it has become crystal clear that political power often stands in the way of our mission.

The 2021 military coup in Myanmar sent many of our local Christian partners on the run, fleeing for their lives and continuing to help others while internally displaced themselves. When gangs in Haiti took control after the government’s collapse, it became nearly impossible to carry health and agricultural programs forward. Thirteen years of war in Syria have razed the country, created millions of refugees, and dramatically harmed the lives and work of our church partners.

For Christian ministries working across the world, it is local partners, living in such places of suffering and hope, who know what is happening in real time on the ground and who carry the expertise for solutions. That incarnational knowledge can become precious and persuasive at the UN.

After Myanmar’s military coup, we, working with a UN body, provided a secure UN channel for a partner to document a firsthand report of a chemical weapons attack on civilians. In meetings with US diplomats, we testified how the 2017 US travel ban to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) for people from the US in humanitarian agencies stopped our 25 years of work there. Working with other agencies, we persuaded the US to grant travel waivers that allowed teams to enter North Korea and ensure that food and clean-water kits made their way to children’s hospitals.

In a meeting with an ambassador from an influential European nation, my 26-year-old colleague Victoria Alexander shared how our on-the-ground partners in Gaza faced significant obstacles getting food and household supplies to families even as our partners were fleeing bombs and suffering the loss of loved ones. Victoria also shared how our US staff in Jerusalem was forced to leave when the Israeli government stopped visa renewals for humanitarian workers.

“Information is the currency of the UN,” a Christian diplomat from a Western nation told me. “Christian groups have a connection to and trust with the community and local church level that even a lot of elite diplomats from those countries don’t have. It gives [these] organizations credibility.”

Learning Healthy Political Engagement

In Christianity in the Twentieth Century, historian Brian Stanley argues that the failures of churches to publicly speak out in Germany during the rise of Nazism and in Rwanda before the 1994 genocide reminds us that “effective prophetic speech depends on a paradoxical balance between maintaining access to the sources of political power and preserving sufficient distance from those sources to enable moral independence to be safeguarded.”

Sadly, this temptation to either control or retreat from political power is something Christians still struggle with. Yet because Christian groups don’t have political representatives at the UN and because UN diplomats have no obligation to listen to us, being at the UN helps Christians learn to be a minority whose moral power is in persuasion and building relationships. We engage not to seize power but to bear witness to the values of the kingdom of God. Further, an audience of all nations presses us to think and speak beyond any single nation’s interests, grounded in our relationships with the powerless and the overlooked throughout the world.

In a time when politics is often loud and angry, one avenue for healthy engagement is the way of quiet persuasion. When a group of ministry colleagues visited our UN office in New York this spring, we met with a US diplomat. Over lunch, I told him about challenges MCC was facing in Gaza and the Korean Peninsula and the harm we believed certain US policies were causing those on the ground. He listened patiently. After the diplomat left, Clair Good, a development worker who served with MCC in DR Congo and Kenya, said, “Chris, you brought up some tough things with him, but over a very nice lunch, and by showing interest in him as a person. That helped us see how relationships of respect matter in our work engaging the political world.”

Other moments call for speaking up publicly in unexpected ways. Last spring, MCC and other groups carried signs saying, “a pilgrimage of mourning all trauma, loss of life, and suffering in Palestine-Israel,” and silently walked 25 circles in the blocks around the UN to represent the 25 miles of the Gaza strip. Last year, on the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, 50 UN diplomats attended our service for remembrance and peace. If not for that event, organized by MCC and other faith-based groups, no UN event would have marked 70 years of a still-divided Korean people.

That same Christian diplomat from a Western nation told me that negotiations at the UN are long and frustrating, and progress is slow. “But I bring a Christian view of everyone being welcome at the table and listening to those who are in the worst situation. As well as people I deeply disagree with.”

Every year we hold a UN seminar for Christian college students from Canada and the US. Despite our best attempts to be honest about the UN’s limits and failures, the students leave testifying to greater hope, talking about ambassadors and diplomats they met who elevate the political vocation.

Growing in Biblical Peacemaking

As popularized by the Left Behind book series, many US evangelicals have historically expressed a deep suspicion of a “one world government” that is a secular threat to national independence, religious freedom, and the rule of Christ. At times, the UN is depicted as the center of that threat.

But rest assured that most days, highlighted by bitter Security Council battles between the US and China, the UN is more the “Divided Nations.” MCC’s partners in DR Congo and Myanmar have often reminded me that in their countries the UN is known as “United for Nothing.” And as the Christian diplomat from the Western nation told me, “The UN is a huge institution. There’s a tendency for this huge bureaucracy to think that money can solve issues. There’s not enough soul-searching here about UN failures, from Haiti to Afghanistan.”

It shouldn’t be surprising to find that the good, bad, and ugly of our world is fully represented in New York or that the UN is limited in its power—for all of humanity is here, both created in the image of God and estranged from God, fallen and fragile. Yes, there is moral courage and excellence here. Also waste, timidity, and powerful officials who stall, lie, obstruct, and abuse.

Yet this moral turbulence is more reason for disciples of Christ to be present.

“It’s the only room in the world where you see Ukrainians speaking with Russians, Israelis with Palestinians, Americans with Iranians,” said the New York diplomat, who can’t be named because of sensitivities related to her job. The headlines are about the issues where nations disagree. “But we can’t avoid each other here,” she said. “We have to sit and listen to each other and put our differences aside to find areas where we do agree, from clean water to artificial intelligence. I’ve got the WhatsApp for diplomats from other countries we don’t get along with. Even when we disagree, we text.”

In a time when we increasingly avoid those we disagree with, moving into church and neighborhood silos of “people like us,” being daily face to face with both friends and foes on these UN streets and hallways can create frustration and anger. But this context can become ground to grow in the virtues of biblical peacemaking.

Theologian Stanley Hauerwas believes the UN is a necessary community of conversation Christians shouldn’t want to do without.

“The UN is not going to prevent war, but it provides a place to delay wars, and that’s not to be discounted,” he told me. “It’s good to have diplomats who are committed to making war less likely and then are frustrated when it doesn’t work. But that frustration is a source of energy that hopefully would have results after some time. Because peace takes time, and you have to learn patience. Because you have to listen to people you despise.”

To the Ends of the Earth

When I leave the UN General Assembly and pass the 193 flags outside, I approach the Church Center building where I work and see the piece of art on the chapel, which hosts weekly Christian worship services, open to all. The artwork, built into the wall of the building, is part sculpture, part stained glass. Called Man’s Search for Peace, it features human shapes around a large eye-like form, gazing both inside the sanctuary and outside across the street at the UN. I see this eye as representing the Lord’s.

Every time I pass work, this art reminds me that our living God, the Lord of all nations, keeps an eye both on the powers speaking across the street and on the church, urging us to bear witness among the powers to the Lord who “secures justice for the poor and upholds the cause of the needy” (Ps. 140:12).

In Acts, Jesus sent his disciples to the “ends of the earth” (Acts 1:8). In our time, every day, members of all those parts gather at the UN. One day they return home, scattering back to all the nations. Inside those blocks in New York City, Christian witness can touch the whole world.

Chris Rice is director of the Mennonite Central Committee United Nations Office in New York City, and was previously co-founding director of the Duke Divinity School Center for Reconciliation. His latest book is From Pandemic to Renewal: Practices for a World Shaken by Crisis (InterVarsity Press).