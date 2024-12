A conversation with Russell Moore, Book of the Year winner Gavin Ortlund, and Award of Merit winner Brad East.

Join Christianity Today editor-in-chief Russell Moore and other CT editors in celebration of our annual Book Awards.

Hear from this year’s Book of the Year winner Gavin Ortlund (What It Means to Be Protestant: The Case for an Always-Reforming Church) and Award of Merit winner Brad East (Letters to a Future Saint: Foundations of Faith for the Spiritually Hungry) about the inspiration behind their books and the big ideas that animate them as they answer questions from CT staff and subscribers.