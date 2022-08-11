Christianity Today’s first editor, Carl F. H. Henry, wrote an article in 1971 titled “The Rationale for the Christian College.” In that article, he stated,

The image that evangelical colleges present to the world must embrace truth, justice, and grace as concerns indispensable to Christian education. We are debtors not simply to the evangelical community but to the whole modern world in which we live. Evangelical schools bear this global duty in respect to truth no less than evangelical missions bear a world-wide task in respect to grace.

As school bells ring in the 2022–2023 school year, check out a selection of CT articles from the archives that give a glimpse into past writers’ thoughts on Christian education.

Click here for more from the CT archives.