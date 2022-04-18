The official Bible translation of the National Council of Churches, commonly used by academics and mainline Presbyterians, Lutherans, and Episcopalians, has been revised for the first time since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The NRSVue—which stands for New Revised Standard Version updated edition—has about 20,000 edits. The changes incorporate new scholarship on the Dead Sea Scrolls as well as stylistic changes to keep up with the evolution of English.

Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.