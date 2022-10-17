Canada Euthanized 10,000 People in 2021. Has Death Lost Its Sting?
When the hospital staff called me to my patient’s bedside, I could see her distress was severe. She was agitated and breathless, her face etched with discomfort and frustration. “I can’t take this anymore,” she cried.
She had suffered for years with chronic illness and had been admitted to my intensive care unit with acute complications. She was debilitated and exhausted, and her grief and frustration had come to a head. “I just want to die,” she wept.
Her friend was standing next to me at the bedside, and he was clearly upset by her distress. “Just ask for MAID,” he told her, using the popular acronym for medical assistance in dying, often referred to as physician-assisted death. “Then you can end it all now.”
I was startled by his statement. Though physician-assisted death is available in Canada, where I live, I had not expected the conversation to move in that direction. Yet I saw that he was feeling desperate and helpless at the sight of her distress.
After some gentle exploration, we quickly realized that the patient didn’t really want to die; rather, she needed relief from her pain and anxiety and to understand her acute illness and what it meant for her future. She still wanted time with her loved ones. We worked to address her symptoms and concerns, and she soon felt calmer and more comfortable. Watching her rest and converse with family made it hard to believe she was the same person who only hours earlier had cried out to have her life ended.
What is more unbelievable is that the ability to have one’s life ended on short notice is an increasingly acceptable option for Canadian patients—with implications that will reverberate around the globe. ...1
Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 65+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
More from this Issue
Read These Next
- TrendingHow Kanye West’s Breakdown Makes Sense of Our Social CrisisEvangelicals are part of the shock culture ecosystem that exploits celebrities.Russell Moore
- From the MagazineIn a Sea of National Tragedies, Look to Buffalo’s ChristiansThose who lived through the racially motivated attacks are focusing on the local to see progress.Emily Belz in Buffalo
- RelatedDied: Brother Andrew, Who Smuggled Bibles into Communist CountriesFounder of Open Doors said he wasn’t an “evangelical stuntman” but a faithful Christian following the leading of the Spirit.Daniel SillimanespañolPortuguêsFrançais简体中文한국어Indonesian繁體中文русскийУкраїнська
- Editor's PickWhat’s to Blame for Thailand’s Deadliest Mass Killing?Some point to economic, social, and moral problems, but a Thai pastor encourages a deeper look.Patompon Kong
Canada Euthanized 10,000 People in 2021. Has Death Lost Its Sting?
This slideshow is only available for subscribers.
Please log in or subscribe to view the slideshow.
- Sections
The Magazine
Special Sections
Blog Forum
Topics & People
Help & Info