Reading the Gospel of John through Palestinian Eyes
Yohanna Katanacho
Palestinian theologian Yohanna Katanacho describes Jesus as “shaped by first-century Judaism” but also as one who “redefined” much of what it meant to be Jewish. Katanacho’s commentary on John unpacks the implications of Jesus inhabiting this identity when it comes to understanding the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and the salvation of the world.
Elizabeth Mburu
Kenyan New Testament scholar Elizabeth Mburu encourages African Christians and those ministering in an African context to explore Hebrew poetic parallelism and Paul’s letters through symbols rooted in her culture. She imagines four legs of a stool as the foundations for biblical interpretation: a text’s parallels to the African context, its theological context, its literary context, and its historical and cultural context.
The Wayfarer : Perspectives on Forced Migration and Transformational Community Development
Barnabé Anzuruni Msabah
A refugee himself, Barnabé Anzuruni Msabah believes that forced migration is a central theme of Scripture. He’s interested in how it has tested and refined people’s faith and how Jesus models for his followers how to care for the marginalized. His descriptions of the current struggles of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi remind readers of the urgency of his message.
Enabling Hearts: A Primer for Disability-Inclusive Churches
Edited by Leow Wen Pin
Singaporean Christian disability activist Leow Wen Pin edits this anthology of essays that challenge churches to consider whether their physical spaces, legal policies, and language from the pulpit truly welcome people with disabilities. The book also calls on church leaders to address their own ignorance; for example, one writer recounts a situation in which a priest wrongly assumed an individual with cerebral palsy was drunk.
The Plot of Salvation : Divine Presence, Human Vocation, and Cosmic Redemption
Bernardo Cho
Bernardo Cho, a second-generation Korean Brazilian scholar, wants believers to know that God’s plan for salvation exists to redeem all of creation and that the God of the Old and New Testaments is one. Translated from Portuguese, his work presents a cohesive theology of salvation throughout Scripture and rebuts theological falsehoods that circulate among his country’s Christians (and likely beyond).
Have something to add about this? See something we missed? Share your feedback here.
Subscribe to Christianity Today and get access to this article plus 65+ years of archives.
- Home delivery of CT magazine
- Complete access to articles on ChristianityToday.com
- Over 120 years of magazine archives plus full access to all of CT’s online archives
- Learn more
More from this Issue
Read These Next
- TrendingWhat’s Up with Weird Bible Sex?Why you shouldn’t skip over the R-rated parts of Genesis.español
- From the MagazineIn Christian Publishing, ‘Platform’ Is Being Weighed and Found WantingFavoring big-name authors and “influencers” might be good for the bottom line, but not always for the books—and readers—themselves.
- RelatedA Poet for ‘Bruised Evangelicals’Malcolm Guite has found himself a sort of tribal elder for younger generations of Christians.
- Editor's Pick‘Jesus Is Inescapable’: ‘Bible 101’ Authors On Why Scripture Is Here To StayTwo Christian biblical scholars share how they zeroed in on key components of God’s Word.