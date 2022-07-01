Subscribe to this Podcast:
Tim Keller moved to New York City in 1989 to plant Redeemer Presbyterian Church. In the three decades since, he’s become one of the most influential voices in American evangelicalism. Several of his books have become bestsellers. City to City, the church planting network he co-founded, has planted more than 800 churches. He also co-founded The Gospel Coalition (TGC), an alliance of pastors and theologians with a shared theological vision. Today, TGC hosts events around the world, draws thousands to its national conferences, and publishes resources online that serve millions of readers, viewers, and listeners.
In this conversation, Keller reflects on the challenges of movements, denominations, and networks, as well as his connections with Mark Driscoll, both at the Spanish River Church Network and in The Gospel Coalition. He talks about the limits of institutions, as well as the limits of accountability, and how the only reliable way to guard your heart in ministry is a wholehearted commitment to the pursuit of God in prayer.
This conversation was recorded in early May, 2022.
The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill is a production of Christianity Today
It’s executive produced by Erik Petrik
It’s produced, written, and mixed by Mike Cosper
It was Edited by TJ Hester
Joy Beth Smith and Azurae Phelps are our associate producers.
Music by Kate Siefker
Graphic Design by Bryan Todd
Social Media by Kate Lucky
CT’s Editor in Chief is Timothy Dalrymple
